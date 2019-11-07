Letters: Readers discuss Paseo switchback, political rhetoric and Trump’s greatness

How we got here

Did The Star’s editorial board really just ask the rhetorical question, “Have we really gotten to the point where some feel free to torment political foes to the point of riding them out of town on a rail?” (Nov. 4, 7A, “Did hate for Kobach force eatery closures?”)

Have they not heard the cries of “Lock her up!” and “Send her back!” at presidential rallies?

Yeah, we have sadly gotten to that point — led there by the man whose name we shall not speak and his followers.

- Bud Nolker, Leawood

Don’t undo history

Renaming streets is bad. Many civil birth, marriage and death records, as well as census records and city directories, reveal the history of a metropolitan area’s residents through their addresses. People tracing their family trees can learn that their great-grandparents met when living next door to each other.

Renaming streets, as Kansas City recently unsuccessfully did with The Paseo, causes unnecessary difficulty. (Nov. 6, 1A, “Voters restore The Paseo, drop King’s name”)

- Tom Alciere, Hudson, New Hampshire

Shift the honor

It would be an amazing gesture of magnanimity, as well as a genuine effort to further close the racial divide in Kansas City, if Rep. Emanuel Cleaver were to request that the street named in his honor, Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard, be renamed for Martin Luther King Jr.

- Michael Wheeler, Kansas City

Michael Ryan’s Oct. 31 column, “She has an eye on ending poverty with school choice” (11A) praises school choice and homeschooling advocate Lisa Watson and her high school alma mater, Sumner Academy.

I second the endorsements and honor all who contribute to Sumner’s esteemed academic reputation. Successful education enterprises result from long-term committed collaboration among educators, parents, resource providers and students.

Missing from the column is the price paid by the members of school communities such as Harmon, Schlagle, Washington and Wyandotte.

Skimming the “best and brightest” of the district from these four schools labels the remaining students as, at best, “less than.” These students have a diminished daily example of what it means to attain academic achievement. It requires the educators to be better than their Sumner colleagues to achieve less academic success.

Using 2018-19 data, 78% of the high school students in Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools were underprivileged for the benefit of Sumner’s students. This legal institutional discrimination harms nearly 5,000 students for the rest of their lives.

Actual educational improvement acknowledges not part of, but the whole truth.

- David Winans, Kansas City

Unequal outcomes

Sam Mellinger’s Oct. 30 commentary, “What NCAA’s actions really mean for college athletes,” (1B) was spot-on. As we look at how the organization treats the University of Missouri and the University of Kansas, contrasted with how it absolved the University of North Carolina, it is obvious that NCAA stands for North Carolina Alumni Association.

- Michael Braude, Mission Woods

Missed the points

After watching Tuesday’s KU-Duke basketball game, I wonder how much practice is devoted to free throws.

- Mike Brown, Kansas City

Partisan hacking

The U.S. House has officially voted for an impeachment inquiry, but it seems its members decided to try to impeach President Donald Trump the day after he was elected and have just been seeking a reason to do so. The nation endured a 2 1/2-year investigation into supposed possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia, and nothing impeachable was found even by the most partisan of investigators.

Now the Democrats have latched onto a phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president. As the White House readout of the call shows, Trump was doing his job rooting out corruption. But regardless of the Democrats’ interpretation, a crime has to be committed for impeachment.

It seems obvious that the Democrats are using impeachment as a political weapon, which Founding Fathers such as Alexander Hamilton and James Madison warned against.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to lead the country greatly with unemployment at the lowest in more than 50 years. The Democrats can’t compete on the issues so they scandalmonger.

- Mark S. Robertson, Independence