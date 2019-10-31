Letters: Readers discuss faithful charity, Clinton versus Gabbard and KC Rep artistry

The real horrors

Poverty, hunger and homelessness are scarier and far more horrific than ghosts and goblins. These are real fears Americans face every day. However, the National Retail Federation reports that American consumers spent about $9 billion last year on Halloween celebrations — money that could help eliminate some of these ills.

Regarding Halloween, as Ahmadi Muslims we believe the dead cannot come back to life — in this world — nor do they possess supernatural powers to inflict pain or suffering. In addition, Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be on him) taught us, “The upper hand is better than the lower hand.” Thus, he forbade his followers from begging for anything, no matter how big or small it may be; the only entity we beseech is God the almighty.

Islam highlights another significant point: Spend out of your wealth to alleviate the sufferings of others.

Although Americans spend billions of dollars on parties and festivities, one in 12 U.S. adults suffers from depression and anxiety disorders. Conversely, if those $9 billion were spent on food, shelter and the well-being of the underprivileged population, we could strive to remove the horrors and fears of uncertainty from their lives — consequently achieving mutual peace of heart and mind.

- Samra Malik, Kansas City

Misnamed

Maureen O’Brien’s Oct. 24 letter concerning the use of Native Americans as mascots and team names was spot-on. (10A)

The use of minority groups as sports team names and mascots has had a terrible influence on the youth of America. It is long overdue to bring this practice to an end.

- David Whitlock, Kansas City

Clinton’s smears

The way Hillary Clinton castigated Rep. Tulsi Gabbard gives me the feeling that Clinton may indeed be considering a third run for president, a reprise of 2016. (Oct. 21, KansasCity.com, “Trump defends Gabbard in Clinton spat, says she’s no agent”)

My question is why neither Gabbard nor Jill Stein has filed a lawsuit after being slandered by Clinton. What members of Congress say on the floor of the House or Senate is immune from legal action, but Clinton is a private citizen. And I know if anyone accused me of being a Russian spy, they had better be able to prove it or I’d sue the pants (or pantsuit) off them.

And once the lawyers understood just how deep the pockets are in that particular pantsuit, I’d have no trouble finding a legal eagle eager to take the case on a contingency basis.

- Joe Neuner, Leawood

Editor’s note: An aide to Hillary Clinton says she was referring to Republicans, not Russians, favoring Gabbard in an Oct. 17 interview.

Touching tale

I am of a generation that still enjoys the newspaper (on real newsprint), often turning to the sports pages first for my daily sports fix even though I already know most of the outcomes and story lines from online media.

Sportswriters must frequently have a tough time trying to find something interesting and halfway relevant to write about. (One can read only so much about a certain dislocated kneecap.)

So it was an unexpected pleasure to read Vahe Gregorian’s moving column about the marriage of his friend’s daughter ( Oct. 26, 1B, “Life takes precedence over work — even covering Chiefs”) I very much enjoyed Gregorian’s account of this special day, shedding a tear as I remembered the joy and emotions of my children’s wedding days.

The best writing tells stories that connect with the reader’s own experiences, and Gregorian scored a touchdown with this piece. Thank you.

Perhaps The Star should allow its gifted sportswriters to vary from the mundane sports stories more often. I’m sure they have more interesting personal stories to tell that have little to do with sports.

- Brian Casement, Lee’s Summit

Artistic excellence





Everyone should see “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf” at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre before it closes Nov. 10. It touches on issues worth discussing, such as rape, cheating on significant others and domestic violence.

The actors will captivate you with their dynamic movements. Step into these characters’ worlds and you will walk away forever thinking differently about the struggle of women. It will take you places.

The Rep’s Copaken Stage is conveniently located downtown in the H&R Block building. If you are not familiar with the theater, look it up on the map. Director Khanisha Foster, the creative staff and the behind-the-scenes crew all do a wonderful job.

If you see any theater at the Rep, it will be time well spent.

- J.J. Ingram, Lawrence