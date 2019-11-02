Letters: Readers discuss Usha Reddi’s readiness for Senate and the feds’ duty on guns







Already there

I was so excited that Kansas Democrats had several candidates for U.S. Senate: Nancy Boyda, Barry Grissom and Usha Reddi. Boyda and Grissom dropped out. And then Barbara Bollier, who has been a Democrat for all of 10 months, entered the race, and former governor and Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius endorsed her. Some have suggested Reddi also pull out.

So this is how democracy now works, by taking away our choice of candidates. It saddens me greatly that Bollier will be given many resources while she has been a Democrat so briefly. I am disheartened but will enjoy it when Reddi, who campaigns all over the state, beats Bollier in the primary next year.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Democrats, you have a choice: Vote for a lifelong Democrat or one who joined the party because her district turned blue.

- Mary Beth Reese, Manhattan, Kansas

The feds’ turn

The Star’s Wednesday editorial “KC mayor wants to take guns away from abusers. Why hasn’t Missouri done this yet?” (13A) quotes Mayor Quinton Lucas saying federal prosecutors aren’t doing all they could to disarm domestic abusers. But they do have that power. Federal law prohibits misdemeanor and felony abusers from possessing firearms. Under 18 U.S. Code section 922(g) (the Lautenberg Amendment), even people subject to protective orders can’t have guns. The penalty is up to 10 years in prison.

Rather than having victims pin their hopes on a city ordinance, which for technical reasons cannot be enforced, you should direct victims to the federal prosecutor.

- Kevin L. Jamison, Gladstone