Letter to the editor: Does Gov. Mike Parson really champion Christian values?

Lead by example?

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s actions don’t match his rhetoric on Christian values.

Parson recently began his run for re-election by stating it is time to bring back Christian and family values. I agree wholeheartedly. But before I vote for you, Governor, I have a few questions:

What are the Christian values you want to bring back? The leader of your Republican Party in Washington, D.C., is the opposite of every value Jesus taught. Are you going to speak out against him?

The Holy Spirit has surely told you that putting immigrant children and their parents in cages and leaving them there for more than two years is an abomination before the Lord.

Since you are the governor of the Show-Me State, show me how denying wage increases to the working poor or the fact that Missouri’s teacher salaries rank 49th of 50 states are Christian values.

How about not supporting expansion of Medicaid, which would help the disabled and those who need mental health care — is that a Christian value? All these decisions affect families.

Since when is putting money above helping those in need a Christian value?

Governor, you want to speak of Christ, but your actions do not follow the example of Jesus. You should not try to win votes at his expense.

What you have shown me are not Christian values. Until you change course, you will not have my vote.

- Tom Krause, Nixa, Missouri