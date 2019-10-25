Letters: Readers discuss The Paseo, the UAW vote and the exclusionary news media

A higher honor

Martin Luther King Jr. certainly deserves public recognition — perhaps the name of a street or a monument. He fought for equal rights to bring all peoples together.

The Paseo, which runs through a part of town that is sadly still racially segregated, is not the right street. However, if we chose 31st, 63rd or 75th street, we would honor King with an artery that spans the color divisions of our city — a street that embraces every one of us.

And perhaps a monument including a statue of the man with some of his writings would be best. It should be placed prominently — perhaps even along The Paseo.

On Nov. 5, vote to keep The Paseo The Paseo.

- Lee Barewin, Kansas City

No on UAW vote

I have worked at five facilities in my 35 years as a member of three unions — the United Food and Commercial Workers, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the United Auto Workers. A core value I have learned as a union member is solidarity, and that an injustice to one is an injustice to all. Unions are not about me, but us.

My biggest issue in our current UAW labor dispute with General Motors has been the use of temporary employees. When I hired into the auto industry, you were a temp for 89 days. After that came the same pay and rights as the person next to you on the line. Now the norm is for a new employee to be a temp indefinitely.

We have a saying in the UAW: ”We fight for justice for all, not just us.” If we don’t fight for this now, who will and when?

And with that, I will proudly vote no on this tentative agreement being rolled out to us. It is for my family, neighbors and brothers and sisters of the blue-collar working class.

We can and must do better.

- Paul Wickingson, Overland Park

Answers, please

I asked my U.S. senators, Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, three basic questions 136 days ago. I have never received a response from either. Actions speak louder than words.

Question 1: Have you read special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election? Moran and Roberts appear to believe Attorney General William Barr’s summation of the report. Barr’s claim that it exonerated President Donald Trump was a lie. The report demonstrates that Trump obstructed justice and that Russia did interfere with our election. Our senators believed Barr’s lie.

Question 2: Do you believe Trump and his administration are above the law? Believing lies over truth emboldens Trump to continue to dismiss the emoluments clause of the Constitution, obstruct justice by defying subpoenas and ask foreign entities to interfere in our elections.

Question 3: Are you going to allow continued foreign influence in our elections? Trump has publicly asked Russia, Ukraine and China to interfere in our elections for his benefit. Few Republicans have condemned Trump for this.

- Karen Bradfield, Lenexa

A tax nightmare

I just received Jackson County’s response to my informal appeal of my property reassessment. Agreeing with my suggestion, the county lowered my lot value a tad and the improvement value (my house) to almost zero. This reduces my expected property tax by almost half.

I’m signing the agreement and returning it, but I’m still extremely unhappy.

I did all the work the assessor’s office should have done but evidently did not. And I did it on my own time, using my own resources, without compensation.

My agreed total market value is still too high. A builder would never buy my property at that price. But this was the best I could do on short notice, which arrived right before I was scheduled to take a long trip abroad.

I didn’t have time to get an appraisal or estimates on repairs, or to hire representation. On the bright side, I also didn’t have to pay for any of that.

Most of all, I’m disgusted that there are thousands of homeowners of lesser means than mine (not that I’m rich) in the same fight. They are less likely to be able to afford a sudden tax increase, to successfully navigate the process without help or to afford representation and appraisal services. This debacle hurts them most.

- Sara P. Subtil, Kansas City

No filters

Many of us remember the journalists of decades past just telling the facts. I watched the Nixon impeachment hearings hoping our president was not a crook. With the impeachment process happening as it is now, we taxpayers and voters hear only what the media want us to believe.

We should all be hoping our president is not guilty of an impeachable offense. That we should be witness to the evidence — the facts — is our right.

- Susan M. Hodes, Leawood