Letters: Readers discuss choosing oil over Kurdish lives and honoring King in KC

Bye, allies
President Donald Trump justified allowing the Turks to slaughter the Kurds, our allies against ISIS, because, Trump said, he was bringing American troops home. Never mind that the Kurds had helped us by keeping 10,000 ISIS fighters in prison and that those ISIS fighters would gain their freedom when the Turks overran the Kurds.
Bringing troops home? Then Trump’s White House announced that 2,000 American troops would be sent to Saudi Arabia to protect the Saudis. Unfortunately for the Kurds, they didn’t have a way to enrich Trump, like with a Trump Tower in Istanbul or by purchasing the entire 45th floor of the Trump Tower in New York, as the Saudis did.
When we remember Sept. 11, 2001, do we forget who was behind that devastating attack? Sixteen Saudi Arabians, led by Osama bin Laden.
Now U.S. troops will guard the oil fields in Syria instead of coming home. We care about oil, but not allies. Meanwhile, ISIS fighters are escaping prisons Kurds aren’t there there to secure.
Trump can fool some of the people all of the time.
- Carolynn Fischel, Prairie Village
Meaningful name
One meaning of the Spanish word “paseo” is avenue or thoroughfare. Why not reach a compromise and make the name The Martin Luther King Jr. Paseo?
If history is truly what motivates resistance to this effort to honor King, this should be a satisfactory result. Besides, how historically significant is it to keep a name that just means “avenue” or “thoroughfare”?
- J. Michael Cronan, Overland Park
