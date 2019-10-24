Letters: Readers discuss invading the SCIF, Mahomes’ ankle and fighting bullying

Outrageous entry





On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida led several other GOP members of Congress in storming a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility or SCIF — a highly secure room in the Capitol — in hopes of discovering what classified information was being discussed related to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. They carried their phones with them, phones that could most certainly already have been compromised — willingly or not.

None of these men cares enough about what happens to Trump to risk arrest by the FBI, as they did. It seems clear they are afraid for themselves because they are also corrupt, or they were intentionally trying to retrieve classified information in order to transmit it to Russia or other enemies.

I urge Rep. Emanuel Cleaver to file the appropriate ethics complaints against these representatives and pursue every avenue to punish them. Censure and expulsion are the least of what should happen to these traitors.

- Evelyn Jackson, Kansas City

In a name

As a society, we are justifiably appalled by the practice of wearing blackface. Yet the racist practice of using Native American names and mascots for sports teams persists: The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Blackhawks, Cleveland Indians, Washington Redskins and my former hometown Kansas City’s Chiefs are still accepted.

Why?

- Maureen O’Brien Salz, Oro Valley, Arizona

More than minimal

We have heard much lately about the 13-year-old girl who pointed a finger gun at classmates who had bullied her (and also pointed it at herself) after being urged by another student to identify those she would like to kill. Those were both very bad decisions by immature children.

I was surprised to see almost no mention of the bullies who had tormented this girl in the Sunday front-page story, “Police role in eighth-grade student’s finger gun arrest; Do officers go too far in keeping schools safe?”

However, I was shocked by Shawnee Mission School District spokesman David Smith’s statement that principals and teachers receive minimal training in identifying bullies and their victims, and little instruction in recognizing the warnings of potential violence.

Can this be true? Principals and teachers should be a student’s first line of defense against being bullied, right?

Most (if not all) school districts have anti-bullying programs, do they not? Minimal training? Seriously.

I understand the focus of the article was on possible overreach by law enforcement authorities, but this glaring statement needs to be addressed.

- Margaret Stout, Overland Park

A bad choice

Whose bright idea was it to call a quarterback sneak when Patrick Mahomes was already suffering from an ankle injury? It’s my understanding that Chiefs coach Andy Reid calls the plays, and if that’s true, it probably was the stupidest call he’s ever made.

- Michael Fopeano, Parkville

With one stone

With Patrick Mahomes out, I have two words: Colin Kaepernick. Make history, Chiefs.

- Jim Mitchell, Prairie Village

Move it back





High school students need 9 1/2 hours of sleep every night to fully operate the next day. But they must wake up between 5:30 and 6 a.m. to get ready for school.

That means they would have to go to bed around 9:30 every night. This makes it very difficult to have time for homework, studying, sports, work, socializing and other extracurricular activities that are a part of almost every student’s life.

Other problems can occur when a student doesn’t get enough sleep. Sleep deprivation can cause inability to concentrate, memory loss, poor grades, drowsy-driving incidents, anxiety, depression and even suicidal thoughts.

If school started an hour later, students would have a lot more time to get all their work done and be fully rested.

Some may argue that the answer is an earlier school day. However, an earlier start would make homework more difficult for students if they are tired and can’t focus throughout the day.

- Tanner Hoiland, Lee’s Summit

The big top

I’ve now heard what I think is the most succinct explanation of how we arrived at our current political situation: Elect a clown; expect a circus.

- Tom Hall, Lake Quivira