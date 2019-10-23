Letters: Readers discuss mischaracterized Kobach, credit for Syria and Mike Pompeo

Illegal problem

In your umpteenth editorial slamming your favorite punching bag, Kris Kobach, you made a material misstatement of fact about him. You stated that he has “animus” against immigrants. (Oct. 10, 14A, “Roeland Park is no sanctuary city, Kobach”) I am unaware of any factual basis for that.

What he has a problem with, as do I, is illegal immigration. But I realize it fulfills your liberal goal of conflating the two as you attack anyone and everyone who opposes illegal immigration.

- Don Bayer, Overland Park

In his commentary, “Warren’s presidency would be an existential threat to the economy,” Marc A. Thiessen argues that because nearly two-thirds of Americans said yes to a poll question that asked whether “the economy is working well for you personally,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s central campaign message — that the economy is working for the very wealthy but not for ordinary Americans — is unlikely to persuade a majority of voters in a general election against President Donald Trump. (Oct. 19, 7A)

Perhaps a majority of voters are aware that economic insecurity is widespread in the United States. According to the Federal Reserve’s “Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2018,” millions of people went without necessary medical care because they could not afford it. Nearly 40% of people could not cover a $400 emergency expense without selling something or borrowing. And 25% of people had no retirement savings or pension.

Warren’s central campaign message resonates because many Americans care about the economic situations of their fellow citizens as well as their own. If nearly two-thirds of Americans answered “yes” to the survey question Thiessen cites, then fully one-third of Americans answered “no.” That’s a big problem.

Warren is proposing solutions to bring economic security to all Americans.

- Lyn Elliot, Kansas City

Pull them out

I am Vietnam veteran who served in that country from 1969 to 1970. During my service, the Stars and Stripes newspaper reported on war protests by students and others who called on leaders to “bring our men home.”

Today, I wonder how many of that same group of people who protested in college — although they are now older and are not actually required to fight — are protesting pulling our troops out of Syria. I’m sure many former protesters of the Vietnam War are asking others to fight another war, putting other young troops in harm’s way for no reason.

It is hard to understand why all of a sudden people who did not go to war would now be willing to sacrifice others, but when they thought they might be called on to fight, they protested.

I am for saving our young people who die in vain in Syria and other places. I knew men who died in Vietnam, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is not enough.

How many more war monuments do you want?

- William Service, Overland Park

The wrong target

It is time to get out your old history books and read about the separation of powers. Stop bothering the president and focus on these U.S. Senate races. They are our best hope.

- Mary Ellen Porter, Platte City

Where credit’s due

The person currently debasing the presidency claimed Monday that he is “the one that did the capturing” of Islamic State fighters in Syria. If you take the view that President Donald Trump’s statement was metaphorical about his brilliant plan in that country, the person who actually accomplished this is still former President Barack Obama.

And, more literally, it was the Kurds, trained and assisted by our troops — two groups betrayed by Trump — who did all the actual work.

At the same time, Trump can definitely claim credit for the Russian flag flying over the bases we left behind. He can certainly claim credit for a resurgence of ISIS and for the loss of American credibility in the world.

He and only he could accomplish so much destruction in three years.

- June Ford, Archie, Missouri

A sure thing





I think Mike Pompeo should resign as secretary of state and run for the U.S. Senate seat that Pat Roberts is vacating. Pompeo would undoubtedly be elected because of his name recognition. Plus, he would pretty much have a job for life.

If he stays where he is, he is only a thumb-tantrum tweet away from losing his job.

- T.J. Snyder, Mission Hills