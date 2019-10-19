Letters: Readers discuss quashing Chiefs penalties and Ellen befriending Dubya

Pay the parker

My husband and I really are sick and tired of all the penalties the Chiefs are drawing during their games, and especially the holding calls. We have a novel idea: Why not fine the player who commits the penalty? Make this fine steep enough that it really hurts, instead of just being a slap on the wrist.

Better yet, how about requiring that the player punished help the fans by putting that fine toward defraying the high cost of parking at Arrowhead Stadium?

- Cheryl Maggio, Olathe

‘We’ isn’t me

A Friday letter writer (8A) uses a very wide brush to paint all liberals, in reference to Dahleen Glanton’s Wednesday screed, “No, Ellen, we can’t forgive unforgivable.” (13A)

I agree with the writer that Glanton’s position about Ellen DeGeneres’ friendship with former President George W. Bush is intolerant. But as a liberal, I also disagree with Glanton’s repeated use of the pronoun “we.”

I have Republican friends. My husband is conservative. I see no reason for DeGeneres to shun “Dubya.” Michelle Obama likes both George and Laura Bush. By most accounts, Bush the younger is a very nice guy.

This letter sounds every bit as intolerant as Glanton, but from the other side. It reminds me of lines from John Godfrey Saxe’s poem “The Blind Men and the Elephant”: “Though each was partly in the right,/And all were in the wrong!”

Or in this case, it’s both of them.

- Suzanne B. Conaway, Kansas City