Letters: Readers discuss anti-gun cash, United Auto Workers strike and Mike Pompeo

Bloomberg bucks

I was surprised by the omission of Michael Bloomberg’s name in Saturday’s front-page story about Shannon Watts. (“Another shooting — call for stricter gun laws”)

Her organization, Moms Demand Action, is an offshoot of Everytown For Gun Safety, a group founded by and financed by Bloomberg. He also founded and funds Mayors Against Illegal Guns, of which former Kansas City Mayor Sly James was a member.

A little transparency in your reporting would be refreshing, even though it doesn’t fit The Star’s anti-gun narrative.

- Bob Berry, Oak Grove

KC consistency

When Kansas City was bidding out the contract for construction of the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport, my first thought, as a former city employee of slightly more than 25 years, was that the city always uses the policy of “cheapest and best” in its deliberations.

But let me emphasize that if I learned nothing else from those 25 years of employment, it was that this “cheapest and best” philosophy really emphasized cheapest, often with little to no regard for best.

Now it appears city officials have awarded a major construction contract using that very same paradigm, so it’s anyone’s guess what we will ultimately receive with our new terminal, and when that will be. (Oct. 13, 1A, “Weitz, KCI terminal contractor, has a track record of struggles”)

But time will tell, and I’ll hope for the best for all of us.

- Charles Ballew, Kansas City

Supporting history

Yes, Independence Mayor Eileen Weir is correct in her Oct. 12 guest commentary, “KC area benefits from national parks. Congress needs to step up.” (9A)

I would add that the National Park Service also needs the critical support of local governments such as the city of Independence for including historic preservation principles in city planning and the protection of the Truman National Historic Landmark District, which has been judged as endangered and threatened every decade since the 1980s.

The district is the setting of the Harry S. Truman National Historic Site. Independence should allocate the resources and tools necessary for its city staff and Heritage Commission to adequately protect the district.

The city should facilitate appropriate and open review processes for property redevelopments that affect nationally designated historic resources. And the city should partner with the National Park Service for the planned new visitor center that will provide better access and convenience and an improved experience for all who visit the Truman home.

The city of Independence should not “pass the buck” in its responsibilities and only blame Congress for threats to our rich national histories.

- Brian Snyder, Independence

Don’t strike out

I am writing to express my concern about the ongoing United Auto Workers-General Motors strike. I have known many Missourians who work for GM and are members of the UAW, and I have great respect for both the company and the union.

For years, our state has benefited from the partnership with GM and its workers. GM is a major economic engine for our state, employing more than 5,000 workers in Missouri. The company also works with 239 suppliers, spending more than $700 million each year with those businesses. GM also has one of the largest dealer networks in Missouri with 101 dealers that each employ more than 62 workers.

Wednesday morning, the UAW and GM reached a tentative resolution. This appears to be a positive step. This dispute has gone on long enough. We are all in this together, and it’s in the best interest of all of us — GM, the UAW and our community — to get this resolved and get back to work.

- Dan Mehan, President and CEO, Missouri Chamber, Jefferson City

A bad bargain

The German legend of Faust is about a talented and successful man who wasn’t satisfied with his life and wanted more. So he made a pact with the devil and sold his soul for unlimited knowledge and riches.

Mike Pompeo’s pedigree includes honors at West Point, a Harvard law degree and the directorship of the CIA. He entered into his own pact with President Donald Trump to become secretary of state.

The future will not judge Pompeo very well when his lying and circumventing of the truth become public knowledge. What a waste of his gifts and talents because of his yearning for power.

- Geraldine K. Scully, Overland Park