Letters: Readers discuss disrespect for the right, bike lanes and Snoop Dogg at KU

No respect

In its Oct. 5 red-tinted editorial “Gov. Parson’s random attack on national anthem protests is an obvious political ploy,” The Star asks: “But how is exercising one’s First Amendment right with a silent protest an attack on America?” (9A)

Really? Did one of you lump-headed lefties barricaded on the editorial board really ask that question?

It’s all about respect — the same way we’re supposed to respect preferred rights for minorities, gay people, transgender people (don’t make me laugh) and all the other liberal weirdness that The Star tries to normalize, even if we don’t agree with all its facets.

If you weren’t so busy coming up with reasons to hate Republicans and America, you might have figured it out by now. Don’t our beliefs deserve the same respect?

Since you devote so little space to publishing letters, I don’t expect to see mine. I just thought I’d answer the question for you.

- Dane Hicks, Greeley, Kansas

The landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlaws discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Currently, the Supreme Court is deciding whether this applies to LGBT people.

Although 21 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., outlaw LGBT employment discrimination, it is legal everywhere else, including Missouri and Kansas.

I worked for a well-known Kansas City company for many years. Early in my tenure, I came out as a gay man. Not long afterward, I was approached separately by two high-ranking officers. I was told I had destroyed any opportunity for promotion and advancement, despite my outstanding performance reviews.

I knew at the time I had no recourse to fight this blatant but legal discrimination. I thought if I sought employment elsewhere, I might encounter this same discrimination, so I stayed at my job.

If the court doesn’t extend these rights other groups have long taken for granted to all Americans, Congress must take action to ensure equality throughout the land.

- Jeffrey B. Levine, Kansas City

Slow it down

The Armour Road “complete street” project in North Kansas City is the result of years of planning and community input, but it could all be undone just weeks after its completion.

Improvements to Armour Road extend the downtown area while creating calm, safe and inviting spaces for people of all travel modes.

The benefits of these complete street elements are clear: Traffic calming reduces crashes and fatalities; high-visibility crosswalks make it safer to cross the street; improved bus stops provide safety for transit users; parking-protected bike lanes provide separation from traffic; and on-street parking makes businesses more accessible to customers.

These improvements protect the safety, health and prosperity of residents and visitors.

A vocal minority of drivers seeks to undo all of this just so they can move through North Kansas City a little faster. They want to tear up the project before it has had a chance to prove itself.

We are adding our voices to those of residents, visitors, businesses and others with a simple message to city leaders: Allow time to improve this project based on the feedback of residents and local businesses and to fully experience its myriad benefits.

Leave the Armour Road improvements in place.

- Eric Rogers, Executive director, BikeWalkKC, Kansas City

Good Dogg

Sam Mellinger must not have attended Snoop Dogg’s performance at Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 4. (Oct. 9, 1B, “KU and Snoop Dogg — you can’t make it up”)

I was there, and the recruits, students and others enjoyed it. If anyone was offended, they could simply have left.

The young women dancing in the show were dressed similarly to cheerleaders. Whether they were using stripper poles, as Mellinger suggests — well, I guess I defer to his life experience and expertise in that area. The dancers certainly did not strip.

And, yes, KU coach Bill Self said, “Bad publicity is better than no publicity.” But why did Mellinger omit that he added, “I actually don’t believe that, but it felt pretty good to say,” implying that Self welcomed bad publicity?

I am not normally a fan of rap music, but I appreciate a wide variety of artistic expression. If you did not know Snoop’s songs, it was impossible to discern the words given the acoustics and sound system in Allen Fieldhouse.

Interviews with the recruits present indicated they loved the entire evening and considered Snoop’s performance a highlight.

All told, this commentary from Mr. Mellinger had the feel of a hit piece designed to get internet clicks.

- John Pistorius, Fairway