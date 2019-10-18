Letters: Readers discuss Day of Dignity, liberal bullies and hypocrites in the NBA

Fight poverty

On Sunday, Islamic Relief USA, a nonpartisan humanitarian and advocacy organization, will host its annual Day of Dignity event at al Inshirah Islamic Center at 3664 Troost Ave.

The event is intended to help all individuals suffering from homelessness, poverty and hunger to obtain essential items: hot meals, winter coats, hygiene kits and more. There will also be fun activities for children.

Although the United States has experienced robust job and economic growth over the past decade, there are still millions of people who are not sharing in that success. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that nearly 40 million people in the United States live in poverty.

About 12% of people in the Kansas City area suffer from food insecurity. Among senior citizens and children, the rates are 20% and 25%, respectively. Also, a 2015 Congressional Research Service report stated that 255,291 out of 2 million residents, or 12.5%, are considered poor.

Poverty will not be eradicated in a single day. However, with the Day of Dignity, we hope to create greater awareness that poverty and suffering still exist, despite what the headlines may say.

We hope that, eventually, workable solutions can be implemented to eradicate it.

- Anwar Khan, President, Islamic Relief USA, and Syed M. Hassan, public affairs specialist, Islamic Relief USA, Alexandria, Virginia

Liberal Intolerance

Dahleen Glanton’s Wednesday screed, “No, Ellen, we can’t forgive unforgivable,” is a perfect example of those on the left rejecting anything that doesn’t fit their model of the world. (13A)

Ellen DeGeneres simply sat with former President George W. Bush at a football game and had the audacity to say he was a friend. Glanton is completely apoplectic, saying that Bush will always be persona non grata to her side, no matter what.

And we wonder where the political divide has come from? Those on the left continue to show they are brutal bullies who proclaim to know what we should think and how we should live our lives.

The arrogance of it all.

- Graham Marcott, Fairway

One way out

President Donald Trump made a campaign promise to extract us from the Syrian conflict. His “great and unmatched wisdom” enabled him to come up with a way to accomplish the goal that no one had previously thought of: surrender.

- Paul Schenk, Parkville

NBA cowardice

Supporters of professional athletes who regularly criticize this country for its perceived social injustices and police brutality claim they do so at great risk to themselves. Fair enough.

So surely NBA athletes wouldn’t have a problem advocating for basic human rights like freedom of speech and assembly while playing exhibition games in China.

They don’t even have to mention China by name, simply describing these things as universal rights would suffice. Now that would be brave.

It also won’t happen, because Chinese authorities wouldn’t stand for it, not to mention the league losing out on billions of dollars in future revenues. Better to assail their home country — the United States — where speaking truth to power is enshrined in our country’s supposedly flawed Constitution and Bill of Rights.

At the end of the day, the Lebron Jameses and Steve Kerrs of the world are no better than unbridled capitalists and intellectual elites in this country who are perfectly content to trade away the freedom of others for a buck.

They are hypocrites, one and all.

- Jim Eschrich, Lenexa

Violent contrasts

On Monday morning, the president of the United States was allowing a vile video, which depicted him committing violence and mayhem against his perceived political enemies, to proliferate across social media platforms. (Oct. 17, 11A, “Online propaganda is out of control. We must take the reins”) Meanwhile, two gentlemen from California were serving as keynote speakers at the sixth annual Heartland Coalition Against Gun Violence Community Forum in Overland Park.

By most standards, Ples Felix and Azim Khamisa should be enemies, but they are close friends. Felix’s grandson Tony, then just 14, murdered Khamisa’s 20-year-old son Tariq in a gang initiation.

At the conference, the two men shared a message of forgiveness, non-violence and empathy — three qualities this president seems to be lacking. In a quiet, thoughtful and gentle way, they presented the case that violence is a learned behavior, so non-violence can be learned as well.

This is a message we can all take to heart.

- Sheryl R. Porter, Overland Park