Letters: Readers discuss tomahawk chops, pothole patches and Senate obstructionism

Work ahead

I’m a 50-something white man who genuinely believed our country had turned the corner on many issues of ignorance and racial discrimination.

And I believed that, although disagreements occur, most politicians were good people making decisions for their fellow citizens and our country, and not merely acting to protect and increase their personal wealth and power.

In the last two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, I have watched his administration and, more important, other elected politicians abdicate their moral and legal responsibilities to serve our people and our nation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Aggressive and demeaning treatment of the poor and disenfranchised among us. Brazen disregard for the environment and sustainable energy efforts. Contempt toward the press, the rule of law and our Constitution. And the abandonment of basic moral values of honesty and decency.

Trump didn’t create these problems. But his world view, rooted in a lifetime of self-promotion and devoid of any sense of service to others, has ripped away the veneer of our national conscience and body politic.

And for that I am saddened, but grateful — because only now can we begin the work of excising and healing the moral and political cancer from which we ail.

- Jim Dunn, North Kansas City

Ax the tomahawk

This week I watched both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Braves. Both stadiums’ crowds, and possibly the clubs, seem to think the tomahawk chop is an appropriate method of cheering their teams.

This is 2019. Thousands of non-indigenous fans cheering with the chop shows a lack of respect for indigenous peoples. It demonstrates a certain lack of historical knowledge.

Atlanta and Kansas City should eliminate the gesture and the chant. Isn’t it an embarrassment?

- Gary Zeman, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Old is new

So Kansas City Power & Light has changed its name to Evergy after merging with Westar Energy. It’s a good bet that decision wasn’t made on any of the single-digit floors of the building. No, this had to come from on very high.

I’m tempted to open my one remaining bottle of New Coke, climb in the Oldsmobile and go over to Harvey House to watch the lights begin to flicker.

- Tom Sewell, Lenexa

Street Band-Aids

This past winter, our streets got torn up with potholes, and it took way too long for them to be fixed. The streets were not repaved, but the potholes were simply filled. I know it is cheaper to patch instead of repaving the entire road, but the holes have not stayed filled.

I would like to propose that instead of making these temporary fixes, Kansas City should repave if not the whole road, at least a good distance around the potholes.

- Brian Auld, Kansas City

Senate blockade





A recent story said that U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts are arguing that the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is “preventing Congress from taking up important legislative business.” (Oct. 2, KansasCity.com, “Kansas senators see impeachment as partisan distraction”)

Well, I’ve got news for you, Senators: The U.S. House of Representatives has been doing just fine passing legislation that has been languishing in your chamber. Some of these bills address immigration, workers’ pay, gun safety and climate. I suggest you start with these.

- Colleen W. Knight, Leawood

Yost overrated

It’s an insult to great Royals managers like Whitey Herzog (winning percentage .574) and Dick Howser (winning percentage .525 with a World Series victory) to denominate Ned Yost the winningest manager in Royals history just because he had 746 victories (with 839 losses) in 10 seasons.

To follow the rationale being used to deify Yost (winning percentage .471, eighth among 14 who have managed the Royals for at least one season), he would have had to win only 41 games per year during his 10 years with the Royals to equal the number of wins Herzog accumulated in five years.

Yost was a third-rate manager when the Royals picked him up cheap after he was fired by the Brewers when they nosedived during a pennant race, advising ownership he had no contemplated solution. He happened to be in the right place at the right time while the Royals’ front office built the best team in baseball around him.

The real report card for Yost was given by the 30 members of the Baseball Writers Association who voted him sixth as the Manager of the Year in 2015, the year the Royals won the World Series. He was awarded zero first-place votes, zero second-place votes and three third-place votes.

- Alan Markowitz, Kansas City