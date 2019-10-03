Letters: Readers discuss Frank White, downtown KC baseball, Leavenworth sand mine

No confidence

Frank White needs to be ousted as Jackson County executive. He reminds me of his predecessor, Mike Sanders. And look where Sanders is now: the graybar hotel — prison.

- Janet Thomas, Grandview

Too prominent

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

I am appalled that The Star chose to make front-page news of the investigation of a University of Kansas student allegedly making a false rape report. (Sept. 26, “Lawrence detective says he decided KU student lied about rape report”)

Even if this person did make a false report, such false accusations are estimated at 2-10% of reported cases, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Considering the center also estimates that more than 60% of rapes are never reported, the actual percentage of false reports would be vanishingly small.

False reporting is rare. What is important is creating safe spaces where we start by believing survivors while verifying facts of the case.

This front-page article does the opposite. It undermines all the law enforcement individuals in Lawrence who advocate for victims of sexual violence.

Having read this story, I feel certain that no woman in Lawrence would feel safe going to the police to report rape. That is a very serious consequence of this story and where it was placed in your paper.

- Ruth Owens, Lenexa

This veteran’s view

As a retired U.S. Army officer, I served two combat tours in Vietnam. Both were with the 173rd Airborne Brigade — in 1966 as the S-3 operations officer of the 4th Battalion and in 1970 as commander of the 4th Battalion.

I carried an M-16 assault rifle (the military version of the AR-15 assault rifle) during my first tour.

Because of the muzzle velocity and tumbling effect of the M-16 round, the results of a Viet Cong or North Vietnam soldier being hit by one were devastating. A number of prisoners of war have told interrogators that their greatest fears were being caught in a B-52 bomber strike or being hit by an M-16 round.

Consequently, I have three recommendations:

▪ That assault rifles be banned and that ownership and use by all individuals and organizations except the U.S. military and police be prohibited.

▪ That all gun owners be required to license the weapons they own.

▪ That all gun associations and manufacturers be barred from making political contributions to members of the U.S. Congress.

- Robert C. Allen, Kansas City

Don’t need it

Why do some people keep bringing up the idea of building a new ballpark downtown? We have a great facility already and more important things to spend money on.

- John Stark, Overland Park

Sand trap

Why would the Leavenworth County Board of County Commissioners even consider a proposal by Kaw Valley to place a 220-acre sand mine in the beautiful little corner of the earth — southeastern Leavenworth County? (Sept. 25, 1A, “Sand mines booming in Kansas, but KC-area neighbors worry about pollution and traffic”)

The mine would negatively affect the environment. It would also destroy the roads, which are winding, narrow and without adequate shoulders, risking the lives of schoolchildren on buses and young drivers.

And all this with only minimal financial gain to the county?

Are the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning department and commissioners looking out for their constituents or Kaw Valley?

Please listen and stop this now.

- Linda Risley, Bonner Springs

Nation’s history

Monday’s story, “Did Carry Nation bust up KC saloons with her hatchet? KCQ separates lore from facts,” provided the prohibition activist’s history with bars in Kansas City. (6A)

Note that Nation was raised in Cass County. Her family lived in Belton, and she is buried there as well. One of the main reasons Nation became a prohibitionist is that both her husbands turned out to be alcoholics.

The Belton Historical Society Museum has a large display on Nation, including one of her hatchets and the hearse that brought her body from Kansas to the Belton Cemetery for burial in 1911.

Those interested in more Carry Nation history can visit the museum at 512 Main Street from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. You can also visit the museum’s website at beltonhistoricalsociety.org.

- Rob Powell, President, Belton Historical Society, Belton