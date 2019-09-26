Letters: Readers discuss impeachment, Yost’s retirement, climate change and Missouri execution

Must find truth

There is not enough time in my day to list every suspected criminal offense perpetrated by this administration that likely will not be fully proved or dispelled without the process of impeachment. (Sept. 25, 1A, “Pelosi: House will open impeachment inquiry”)

Rather than wasting my tax money and energy getting alarmed at every offense and questionable action, Congress must begin impeachment, where there can be full disclosure and it can definitively be proved whether this president is fit to stay in office.

Full and unhindered investigation must occur, and full guilt or innocence must be proved. Any official who has committed a crime, much less repeatedly broken the law for self-interest, must be impeached.

In 50 years, will my children look back and see that my elected officials were on the right side of history? Or will they hang their heads in shame at the cowardice and blind partisan manipulation of an impotent legislative body?

- Natalie Kibbe, Gardner

Goodbye, Ned





I am so sorry that Ned Yost has decided to retire as manager of the Kansas City Royals. (Sept. 24, 1B, “Yost stepping down as Royals’ manager”) Many people have spoken badly about Ned through the years, but I have never been one of them.

I remember early in the 2014 wild-card playoff game, Ned came out to change pitchers and was booed. I looked at my wife and the others sitting around us at Kauffman Stadium and yelled, “We wouldn’t be here without him.”

Through both good and bad times, he was the right guy in the right place at the right time.

I was in London a couple of months after the 2014 World Series when I bumped into a person wearing a San Francisco Giants sweatshirt. I told him that if someone had told me in April that Game 7 of the series was going to be in Kansas City, I would have told him to check his meds. He laughed and nodded. And, the next year, we won it all.

Ned Yost, you will be missed by this Royals fan.

- Bill Yarrow, Leavenworth

Bible and climate

People are calling on the United Nations to take action on climate change. Neither the United Nations nor any other human institution can do anything about this. (Sept. 24, 1A, “’You are failing us’: Plans, frustration at UN climate talks”) God is in control of the climate, and anyone concerned about it should address their concerns to him.

Perhaps a good place to start would be to read what the Bible says about climate and obedience to God’s commands. There is a definite link between them.

The greatest climate change event in the history of the world was the worldwide flood that occurred in Noah’s day, and the Bible clearly says that it was the result of human sin.

- Clyde Herrin, Bonner Springs

No execution





Missouri has not carried out an execution for three years but has scheduled the execution of Russell Bucklew on Oct 1. There is no question that Bucklew committed terrible crimes years ago. But his crimes do not excuse us for committing the crime of murder ourselves — for the death penalty makes murderers of us all.

As a Protestant minister, I join with the Missouri Roman Catholic bishops in their recent statement:

“We respectfully ask Governor (Mike) Parson to grant clemency to Russell Bucklew by reducing his sentence to life in prison, noting that his particular medical situation warrants special consideration. We call on the state and federal governments to abandon their pursuit of the death penalty. We also ask our brothers and sisters in Christ, and all people of good will, to contemplate the crucified Christ, who though innocent, was himself executed by capital punishment. We ask that we all take a stand for life, justice, healing and mercy by opposing the continued use of the death penalty.”

Our country is the only Western nation that still carries out the death penalty. It is past time that we joined civilized nations. Please contact the governor now.

- Jane Fisler-Hoffman, Raymore

Sunday Sports

I have been a devoted reader of The Star for more than 60 years. For the first time, I feel compelled to submit a letter to the editor.

In reading the Sunday, Sept. 22, Sports section, I was taken aback by the quality of journalism found on the front page. Particularly impressive were the articles about Danny Duffy, Quinton Lucas, Damien Wilson and David Glass.

I always read most, if not all, stories in the Sports section, but seldom, if ever have I found such a collection of quality sports (or any kind of) journalism. Kudos to the writers and the editors for putting this compelling and insightful collection together.

- Ed Weissenbach, Smithville