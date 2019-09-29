Letters: Readers discuss political ideology, Missouri execution and schools







Drawing the line

In 2016, Donald Trump boasted, ‘‘I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” From the time Trump made that bold statement almost four years ago, his blindly obedient supporters , especially in the Senate, continue to prove him right.

Yes, I did bribe the Ukrainian president to discredit Joe Biden, Trump appears to confess, and I dare anyone to oppose me.

I get that we should support those whose political ideology is closest to our own, but where do we draw the line?

Although I don’t believe that all Trump supporters are racist or believe in white supremacy, bribery and all sorts of other malicious behavior Trump has exhibited since he has occupied the White House, I’m beginning to question if they are able to recognize insanity when they see it.

- Eddie L. Clay, Grandview

Child logic

We here in Missouri are scheduled to execute Russell Bucklew on Oct. 1. In addition to other reasons that have been given why this should not happen, there is an additional one not often considered.

What are we teaching our children?

Years ago, I saw a cartoon about a family man scheduled for execution. A child is asking his mother, “Why they are going to kill daddy?” She tells him that his daddy did something bad. He killed someone.

After a moment, the child said thoughtfully, “Who is going to kill the person that kills my daddy?”

Horrifying child logic!

- Theresa Maly, Kansas City

New school ideas

Missouri “real property” owners continue to bear the brunt of funding public education, which hearkens back to a time when only the wealthy owned property and children were educated by and for their local communities. This is no longer the case.

Property ownership does not equate with disposable income, and children are educated to compete in a worldwide economy far from home.

The current system of funding and conducting public education must be revisited. The quality of education should not depend on tax abatements, property development or lack thereof. All ideas should be considered.

Education might be supported by general funds from common sources. Open enrollment would allow children to attend any schools they choose and eliminate local school districts with their attendant overhead costs, as well as volunteer school boards.

Change is long overdue and won’t come easy, but is necessary.

- Kenneth Lee, Raytown

Climate and God





A letter to the editor in Thursday’s Star argued that humans should not try to do anything about the climate because it’s in God’s hands. (13A) However, as I understand the Bible, when God wants to communicate with humankind, he does so in two ways: signs and prophecy.

In the past few years, we have seen virtually unprecedented natural disasters — hurricanes, droughts, flooding, etc. On Page 2A of the same issue of The Star, there was a report of a statement by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warning that we need to reduce certain emissions to save the planet.

So we have both the signs and the prophecy. What else are we waiting for?

- Stu Lewis, Prairie Village

What’s in a name?





The federal Real ID Act requires new security standards for state driver’s licenses so you can board an airplane in the United States. The law will go into effect next year.

I needed to renew my driver’s license before October, so I took my documents to the Johnson County license renewal office. Workers said I need a certified marriage license from the state showing my married name.

This is blatant discrimination against women, who generally change their names when they marry.

My passport showed my married name, but it is a year out of date. My Social Security card shows my married name, but that is not good enough. I have to have a county-issued, state-certified marriage license, for which I must pay $10 — another tax levied only on women.

I encourage all married women to flood your legislators’ offices with calls and letters demanding this new law be changed so it is no longer discriminatory against us.

I vote every election, and I write my legislators on a regular basis. Believe me: They will be hearing from me.

- Cindy Oetting, Overland Park

Experienced view

I have experienced much in my 98 years. I have seen a lot of the good, the bad and the ugly. I am disheartened that now there is so much of the ugly.

- Vivian Loughead, Raytown