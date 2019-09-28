Letters: Readers discuss surprise medical billing, geovandalism

Medical billing





I am a physician anesthesiologist, but ensuring the highest quality of care for my patients is more than just my job — it is my privilege and my responsibility.

That’s why I commend Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas for supporting H.R. 3502, the Protecting People from Surprise Medical Bills Act. This bipartisan solution would address an issue that has been allowed to burden and inconvenience patients for too many years — surprise medical billing.

Rather than creating a federally mandated benchmark giving insurance companies greater power to manipulate prices and undercompensate doctors and hospitals, the plan would create an Independent Dispute Resolution process to resolve disagreements between physicians and insurers.

I am thankful that Rep. Davids supports a bill that includes an Independent Dispute Resolution solution and avoids harmful government benchmarking.

This is the right approach that keeps patients out of billing disputes and balances the interests of physicians and insurers. Ultimately, it is the only real solution that will protect patient quality and affordability.

- Mark D. Brady, M.D., Overland Park

Corporate vandals

We need to use a new word for environmental destruction: geovandalism.

We jail a teenager for spraying paint and defacing a building, but corporations spray equally offensive chemicals to destroy beautiful things. We need laws under this heading with as much jail time as other vandals get.

Clarence Thomson, Overland Park