Letters: Readers discuss Duffy’s openness, KU basketball and climate strikers







Duffy’s silent pain





I was very touched by the article that shared Danny Duffy’s courage in not only dealing with anxiety and depression but, more importantly, sharing his ongoing struggle in the hope of helping others with similar issues. (Sept. 22, 1B, “Anxiety, depression, panic disorder: Royals pitcher Danny Duffy reveals silent pain”)

What courage it must have taken for him to reveal the personal details and to relive the painful details of those who ridiculed him.

It makes me sad to hear of how we can be so cruel to one another. It makes me wonder: How we can learn to be more tolerant and kinder? Why do we feel the urge to demean those who seem vulnerable? Let’s stand up for one another and make this world a kinder place for all of us.

Thank you, Danny Duffy, for your openness about your journey. Your honesty is applauded and appreciated more than you know.

- Marianne Weber, Roeland Park

KU basketball

Your editorial on the possible sanctions for the University of Kansas men’s basketball program is understating the problem. (Sept. 22, 14A, “If KU basketball committed major NCAA violations, the program must be held accountable”)

Yes, KU deserves sanctions if proved guilty. However, describing the athletes as victims is disingenuous.

How can it be wrong for the athletes to get paid for their services when everyone else is making tons of money in a billion-dollar business? The sham is that so many athletes — and few make money as professionals — leave school without meaningful, or any, degrees.

So many do not learn skills that will benefit them through life if a professional career does not pan out. That might also be why so many end up broke even if they make millions.

I believe that what North Carolina did — denying meaningful educations — is a much bigger crime than what KU and others might have participated in. The biggest crime is keeping athletes “eligible” for as long as they can be used by the system.

The NCAA is a sham.

- George Steinwart, Overland Park

Climate strike

Perhaps the marchers in the Global Climate Strike drove home in their air-conditioned cars after the hot march to their air-conditioned rooms and grabbed cold drinks from their refrigerators and then perhaps passed mirrors where they could look and have a Pogo moment and say, “I have met the enemy, and he is us.” (Sept. 21, 2A, “Students call on leaders to act at ‘Global Climate Strike’”)

It’s easy to blame businesses, but they are just supplying what consumers demand. For alternative energy, you can’t make steel without coal, nor can you build vast wind turbines and solar panels without extensive raw materials that need to be found and then require vast amounts of energy to refine, transport and shape into products.

Supplying alternative energy sources then becomes a vastly expanded consumer demand for more energy use.

- Roger Parrish, Overland Park

Overstaffed?

Twice this year I have been to the Sugar Creek license office. The employees are incredible; they work so hard, and they are polite and efficient. The first time I was there 3 1/2 hours and never saw anyone take a break, the second time for about an hour — no breaks.

There are people spilling out of the building, needing license plates, renewing driver’s licenses and getting Real ID. When I asked, both times, different employees told me they are considered “overstaffed” by the state.

I just cannot comprehend that. What I witnessed was a business that has incredible employees, doing everything they can to quickly take care of customers.

- Jean Kaiser, Sugar Creek

Clean up our act

There are many ways to help save our planet from the years of abuse and misadventure by the human race. Planting trees and eating less meat would be a big help.

The use of clean sources of energy generation, along with energy-efficient appliances and lighting, is growing worldwide, while awareness of our world’s plight is becoming more real in the public’s consciousness.

We at Oilaholics Anonymous are encouraged by these developments, but our mission is to focus on our continued use of carbon-based fuels.

We flagrantly spew emissions every time we wait in a line of vehicles. Drive-through lanes, congested highways and other strings of idling engines can be avoided by parking and walking into businesses, or by timing our travels and choosing routes to avoid heavy traffic.

We don’t allow smoking in most public places anymore, and yet we are fine with belching out needless pollution.

- Armand Way, Topeka