Letter to the editor: Kansas voting registration on the rise

Right to vote

The League of Women Voters of Kansas wants the public to know about our state’s dramatic increase in voter registration from 2014 through 2018.

While encouraging participation in National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, league members recall our struggle to protect the vote for all in Kansas.

The so-called Secure and Fair Elections (SAFE) Act in 2011 created historic voting barriers in our state. But in 2018, requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register to voter was declared unconstitutional and in violation of the National Voter Registration Act.

Michael Smith, professor of political science at Emporia State University, analyzed recent voter data. He found that between 2014 and 2018, voter registration increased by 241% statewide. Credit for this increase goes to volunteers from the League of Women Voters of Kansas and other organizations, which encouraged online and in-person registration using the federal form.

Go to vote411.org to register, find your polling place and see answers from candidates to questions. To request league volunteers to help register voters, email contactus@lwvk.org. The league or your local election office can also address registration and voting problems you might have.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that studies and pursues advocacy related to governmental policy; we do not endorse candidates or political parties.

- Cille King and Teresa Briggs, co-presidents, League of Women Voters of Kansas, Topeka