Letters: Readers discuss jury duty surprise and taking action on climate emergency

Of my peers

I received my jury summons with some trepidation. I’ve never heard anyone say anything good about jury duty.

I arrived at 8 a.m. as instructed. The voir dire took a long time, but I was chosen. It turned out to be a very interesting week.

The judge’s first name was Justine, which I thought was appropriate. I observed a brilliant lawyer hold the jury in the palm of her hand and a not-so-brilliant lawyer get angry and pitch a fit. I hope he doesn’t know those of us on the jury laughed behind his back.

Everyone was courteous: the judge and deputy, the guard who X-rayed my purse, the crowds on the elevators and the people I sat with on the jury.

What I got out of jury duty was an interesting, educational and entertaining seven days. When I tell people I had a great time, they are stunned.

So when you get your summons, don’t dismay. Go and enjoy the days.

- Katherine Haynes, Blue Springs

Strike, not out

I’ve been reading up on the science, and I’m scared.

Time is running out to make the changes needed to avoid an even worse climate emergency and ecological catastrophe than we already face.

As a human being concerned about the future, I urge everyone to educate themselves and join the upcoming Sept. 20 Global Climate Strike, when people are encouraged to take the day off work or school to demand action.

Scientists agree that we are in a climate emergency, but they also agree on something more: It’s up to us to make a difference.

- Will Hall, Kansas City