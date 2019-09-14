Letters to the Editor Letter to the editor: Self-appointed Big Tech judge Josh Hawley ignores the people

Hawley’s blind spot

In this age of incredible tech innovations, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri dismisses these helpful services to inflame his anti-tech rhetoric.

Waze helps get us where we’re going and makes commutes more efficient. YouTube has millions of videos for such things as unclogging toilets and fixing cars, making at-home repairs more feasible than ever. Google offers free software for documents, spreadsheets and presentations, and lets people edit, share and store photos and videos.

Facebook creates connections that enrich our lives and inspire commerce. It also deploys free internet to areas lacking connectivity, which helps residents find hospitals and shelters.

Look ahead to more tech innovations. Wing reduces carbon emissions through drone delivery. XPrize powers space programs. Driverless car programs like Waymo could make it safe for everyone to get around. Loon provides internet connectivity to remote communities worldwide, even delivering emergency connectivity after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

These services are built on Silicon Valley tech and funded by private investments, not taxpayers.

Americans have embraced the services Hawley dismisses in his self-appointed role as judge over what innovation is valuable. Perhaps he should be reminded of the Ayn Rand novel “Atlas Shrugged,” where businesses withhold services to raise awareness for who really drives innovation and investment.

Steve DelBianco

President and CEO

NetChoice

McLean, Virginia