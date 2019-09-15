Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Chick-fil-A, OxyContin and bike lanes in JoCo

Stop the strife

Today, at age 85, I still grieve for the horrible mistreatment of our country’s original slaves, as well as the continued mindset of many against people of African ancestry. I believe that God created each person, and therefore all of us are “fearfully and wonderfully made,” as in Psalm 139, regardless of the skin color with which God chose to cloak us. He loves all people and their skin color equally.

In Wednesday’s story, “Congress marks 400th year since slaves arrived,” (16A) U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said she “encourages all Americans to contribute to the ‘fight to build a more perfect union.’”

I’m weary of the fighting within our dear country. It’s brought about no noble change — only more anger, hatred and division. Only genuine repentance, forgiveness and love — not fighting — can bring about that unity we so desperately desire.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

God truly blesses America. Why don’t we do the same for each other, rather than so hatefully fight as we’ve been doing?

Cheri McCoy

Pleasant Valley

Bending rules

One might have thought the war on Chick-fil-A had ended. But not so. The row that began in 2012 over CEO Dan Cathy’s religious convictions — the belief that marriage is the legal union between a man and a woman — has created an uproar at the University of Kansas. (Aug. 31, 9A, “The best way to protest KU’s Chick-fil-A is to dine elsewhere”)

To the dismay of critics, the chain’s restaurants are even closed on Sundays. There was a time, after all, when few businesses were open on Sundays, but that is lost on the KU faculty.

In today’s upside-down world, there is the notion that the moral laws of God, which Americans have embraced for generations, are mere relics of a bygone era and only a fool would believe otherwise. Those laws have changed, or so it is believed, and no one presumes them to be true today.

But why can a similar argument not be made that the physical laws of nature have changed? “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings.”

Brian Stuckey

Denver, Colorado

Care in place

As a hospice advocate, I find it troubling that patients at rural health clinics and federally qualified health centers must leave their trusted physicians when they transition to hospice.

Because of a billing issue, these vulnerable patients are forced to seek different physicians, and sometimes they have to travel miles and hours to find offices accepting new patients and willing to accompany them to hospice. Most physicians would prefer to remain with their patients but are prevented from doing so by a quirk in the law.

Thankfully, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have taken up this issue and introduced the Rural Access to Hospice Act, which would fix the billing issue and allow patients at these types of medical facilities to keep their physicians.

I call on all our members of Congress to co-sponsor this legislation and ensure that all Americans are able to access quality hospice care with the physician of their choice.

Angel Gregory

Lee’s Summit

Poison pills?

I am a bit baffled by the hypocrisy of suing Purdue into bankruptcy because a product it makes has killed people. (Sept. 12, 1A, “Purdue reaches tentative OxyContin settlement”)

That product is a pill. A pill is an inanimate object incapable of harming anyone unless misused by a person. If I were Purdue, I would use the National Rifle Association argument: Drugs don’t kill people — people kill people.

A gun is only a tool. OxyContin meets the same criteria. It is a tool that helps people with their pain. It is only dangerous if used in a careless manner.

My question is: Why is one blamed and held accountable — the pharmaceutical industry — while the other — the gun industry — is not?

Larry Hitchcock

Westwood Hills

A pointless cycle

I am amazed at the amount of money Overland Park is spending to build bike lanes for an extreme minority. Our city has lost its way.

We have gravel streets that are extremely dangerous for our children and disintegrate in no time. We have potholes everywhere that are not being addressed. For example, Quivira Road has new a bike lane at 131st Street but still also has major potholes.

My councilman came to my door wanting my support. When I expressed my concerns, he explained that our younger residents will need the lanes so they can ride bikes to work. We live in the Midwest and experience weather conditions like snow, ice, extreme cold, major rain and heat. No bicyclist would use our streets in those conditions. I have observed only four bikers in the last two weeks (I have kept count).

It’s time to start thinking about our residents and not the extreme minorities. Have the courage to do what’s best for the people you represent.

Dan Deasy

Overland Park