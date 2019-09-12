Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss KU rape, firearm deaths and elusive Chiefs Red Friday flags

Questionable focus

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says: There were 1,239 rapes in the state in 2017, the most recent year figures are available. The bureau also reports 2,000-plus rape kits are still waiting to be tested.

With Sunday’s front-page story, “KU student who said she was raped is now the accused,” The Kansas City Star says: There must be at least one alleged false accusation we can run with.

Readers say: We’re beyond appalled.

Sharon Tolson

Basehor

A better number

A letter writer Sunday (16A) trotted out the old National Rifle Association canard that 347 people were killed in 2017 by hammers and other blunt objects. Therefore, we should do background checks at the hardware store. (Yee-haw — a real knee-slapper there.)

I wonder if he thinks it’s OK that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 39,773 people were killed by firearms that year.

Scott Gregory

Roeland Park

Marker control

Perhaps Sharpies need to come with a warning: “To be used with adult supervision only.”

These are very useful, beneficial and educational tools when used by responsible people. We have recently noticed the chaos and confusion when they are deliberately misused by someone who does not grasp what happens when misinformation is spread. Don’t threaten to fire experts who correct those errors.

Carol L. Neill

Overland Park

Out of balance

This publication has lost its professionalism. For example, the main headline on the front page Sept. 7 was “Diocese lists priests accused of sexual abuse of minors.” When the closing of the area’s major transportation artery and the First Friday fiasco are current important news, The Star leads with a decades-old story destructive to Christianity. Really?

The Opinion section fails to stop discrimination and segregation because it is itself divisive when addressing those issues. Why not promote inclusion and allow direct comparison and competition, letting free enterprise work? Use The Star’s platform to promote inclusion with constructive advocacy in its editorials or balanced features in the local section.

The letters to the editor are consistently one-sided, supporting The Star’s progressive bias. Example: A recent anti-Second Amendment letter was not balanced by one pointing out there are already laws against the illegal use of firearms, or by letters that advocate support for our law enforcement officials, treatment of mental illness and rehabilitation of criminals.

Please do some introspection, and provide facts generated by responsible journalism that is properly corroborated and researched, with responsible professional editorial oversight. The readership will decide what to do with the results.

Let’s see balance.

Thomas M.

Hawkins Jr.

Kansas City

Help with food

Food is essential to life. Food security assistance has had bipartisan support for 55 years since President Lyndon Johnson signed the Food Stamp Act in 1964. Now food stamp benefits are in jeopardy, and our neighbors are at risk of going hungry.

On July 23, the Trump administration proposed that SNAP, the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, would no longer provide benefits to families solely because they are enrolled in food assistance programs run by the states where they live. This change could cut food stamps for 3 million nationally. In addition, Missouri’s proposed Senate Bill 4 would bring stricter governance to work requirements for those who receive SNAP.

I am a nurse who works at a church food pantry. I can attest to how hard folks work to provide quality lives for their families. By further burdening those who are hungry, we strip their dignity and create unnecessary financial hardships, making them choose between food and paying for rent, utilities or medicine.

We must act. Public comments are open until Sept. 23 and will be reviewed before the USDA can act on the federal proposal. Please go to www.regulations.gov, choose “Advanced Search,” check “Open for Comment” and enter FNS-2018-0037 in “By Docket ID” to leave your comments.

Laura Hyland

Kansas City

Flagged down

Is it just me, or does anyone else wonder why every year there are so many disappointed Chiefs fans who don’t get to buy $5 Red Friday flags? The grocery store I visited got only 200, and they were gone by 6:30 a.m. Same story at the two fast-food restaurants I went to. This has happened to me the last four years.

It’s a fundraiser, people. Why do those in charge not make more of these flags available? They could sell three, four, probably five times more than they produce now, make a lot more money and have a lot fewer disappointed people than they did last weekend.

It’s for a good cause, so make everyone happy and make more flags available.

If you make them, they will sell.

Sherri Moore

Independence