Letters: Readers discuss Islam’s peace, Biden’s gaffes and The Star’s leftward bias

Letters to the Editor

Love of country

I was 11 years old when I first heard about one of the most tragic and heart-wrenching incidents ever to occur in American history. The disturbing images and video clips of two airliners crashing into the World Trade Center’s twin towers kept playing over and over again all over the news.

As a young Muslim girl who was starting her first year in middle school, I was scared and fearful for what was yet to come. In sixth grade, where everyone just wants to be liked and to “fit in,” I felt as if I was already being labeled and judged for the wrong reasons.

However, every time I opened those school doors, walked the hallways or went out in the public, I reminded myself that I belong to the Ahmadiyya Muslim community that follows the true teachings of Islam, which forbid violence and any kind of disorder to mankind.

We do not commit acts of violence and terror against our own country, because our beloved prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) has taught us that the love of one’s country of residence is part of our faith.

Maliha Ahmed

Overland Park

Climate conference

Shawnee City Councilwoman Lindsey Constance and I are the founders of the Metro KC Climate Action Coalition, or Climate Action KC. Our leadership, composed of elected officials and community leaders throughout the area, will bring hundreds of Kansas Citians together Sept. 14 at Johnson County Community College for the 2019 Metro KC Climate Action Summit.

The summit will serve as an opportunity to celebrate success, discuss emerging trends and promote local solutions to improve our region’s resilience to a changing climate.

Our lineup is strong. Confirmed speakers include internationally known researcher and author of “Drawdown,” Paul Hawken; Rep. Sharice Davids; renowned architect Bob Berkebile; retired Brigadier General W. Christopher King; Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz and 35 others.

Panel discussions will address topics such as the new energy economy, the business case for climate resilience, transportation and renewable energy, equity and the environment, and others.

Full-day registrations have sold out, but thanks to the help of the Polsky Personal Enrichment Series and the Johnson County Community College Foundation, the afternoon session is free and open to the public. Please join us at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the Carlsen Center. For additional details, visit mkccac.org/summit.

Mike Kelly

Mayor, Roeland Park

Losing count

The political right jumps on a Joe Biden gaffe faster than a duck on a june bug. When Joe gets to 12,000 mistakes — that’s about the number of false or misleading claims President Donald Trump has made since taking office, according to The Washington Post — let me know and I’ll get excited, too.

Jim Bretz

Blue Springs

Whose credibility?

“I guess I’ve had your basic bad day,” my friend joked from her hospital cot. Hours earlier, she had been assaulted and left for dead.

I know survivors sometimes use humor, including understatement, to keep their sanity. Yet a University of Kansas student who was injured during an alleged alcohol-fueled rape is now charged with having made a false felony report when she contacted the Lawrence police. (Sept. 8, 1A, “KU student who said she was raped is now the accused”) The reason? She texted a friend soon after the incident, suggesting it was “just a mistake” on her part.

Why do we assume that women lie about assault? If a man gets mugged in an alley, he might tell a friend later, “Cutting across that alley was just a mistake on my part.” We don’t then say the injured man is faking his bruises and his tale.

The Lawrence Police Department says it “aggressively investigates all incidents of sexual assault.” But which party is pursued more aggressively: alleged assailants or injured survivors?

Janice Stallings

Kansas City

Turning around

In his Monday letter to the editor, (9A) former Kansas lieutenant governor candidate Chris Morrow accuses The Star of a pattern of bias against Kansas Democrats, citing Dave Helling’s recent suggestion that the party can’t win the upcoming U.S. Senate race if Kathleen Sebelius doesn’t run. (July 23, 9A, “If Sebelius won’t run for Senate, Kansas Democrats can’t win”)

Although it does seem The Star’s political posture has recently become more balanced, the result is that the paper is risking its bias with its credibility.

Larry Livengood

Overland Park