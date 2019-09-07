Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss do-nothing senators and listening to each other on LGBT matters

Do something

In 2017, nearly 40,000 people died in the United States from firearm injuries — the highest number in 50 years. In August 2019, at least 51 people died in mass shootings alone.

Our country has become the bloodbath of the world. Other countries don’t have this problem because they have strict gun laws. We don’t.

Why don’t we have strict gun laws? Because our senators are selfish and are not leaders. They do nothing. They are concerned only with their pocketbooks, and they have the National Rifle Association backing them. That is why our children are being murdered.

Our leaders have failed us. Their inability to pass gun laws continues to create devastation in this country. Sadly, these senseless shootings will continue until Congress passes sensible gun laws.

Barb Sturgeon

Overland Park

Let’s all talk

I’ve been involved with LGBTQ issues for decades and am very aware of Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy’s deplorable mind-set. So when I found out that a Chick-fil-A was coming to my neighborhood, three blocks away, I knew its waffle fries would never be on my menu.

I thank University of Kansas faculty members for their passion to denounce the chain’s presence on campus. (Aug. 31, 9A, “The best way to protest KU’s Chick-fil-A is to dine elsewhere”)

Then again, we do have our differences, as letters in The Star have shown. What I really appreciate is that we are talking about a very important issue: free choice. Keep the conversation going on LGBTQ issues. Agree or disagree, I applaud you all.

Lea Hopkins

Leawood