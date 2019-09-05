Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss law enforcement, silly bike lanes and background checks

Societal reflection

Page 3A of the Aug. 29 edition of The Star consisted of four news stories concerning acts of violence, sex and drunkenness. The individuals accused of these crimes are not your garden variety offenders with records of criminal behavior.

No, they are three law enforcement officers and a firefighter. These are public servants whom our society depends on to protect us.

So the next time you have a fire or are stopped by the police, just remember that these folks come from the same declining culture as the rest of us.

For a free and open society to succeed, its members must be educated, involved and, most of all, moral. The same is true of our public servants.

What we may be seeing here is nothing more than a proportional representation of today’s American culture.

Jerry Foulds

Kansas City

Coming insecurity

There is a bill that has almost unanimously passed the U.S. House and that the U.S. Senate will soon take up. Ostensibly designed to increase the ease of retirement investing, it would amount to a huge and stealthy tax increase for those of us who have been saving for many, many years for our own retirement with the hope of having funds left to pass along to our children or grandchildren.

The SECURE (Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement) Act would do this by requiring heirs to fully distribute an IRA within five or 10 years of inheriting it, depending on which version of the legislation passes. This would force the recipients’ incomes up and subject them to large increases in income taxes.

It is unconscionable for the law to be changed in this way. We followed the laws that existed when we established these accounts and saved as we were encouraged to, only to have the rules of the game changed as we near the end of our lives.

There is almost no news of this in the press, and very few people are aware of it. Please cover this and make the public aware of what is coming.

Henrietta Harrison

Leawood

Bike lane madness

This push for bike lanes throughout Kansas City and its suburbs is utterly ridiculous. Not only is it a waste of taxpayer money, but it’s ludicrous that a small group of proponents can have this much sway to make municipalities spend their hard-to-come-by funds to create bike lanes.

Bike lanes make car lanes narrow, without much room for error. Furthermore, what happens when snow piles up? Bicycles on roadways are dangerous enough. In my day, we were taught to ride on sidewalks or against traffic.

What’s worse is that I witness day after day bicyclists not following the traffic laws. Their behavior is bad enough. So do you think bike paths make the issue any better? No.

There are far more pressing infrastructure needs around our cities than worrying about bike lanes and spending public works money on the paint, time and labor to create them. These are poor decisions made by a few.

Reid Lerner

Louisburg, Kansas

A debt owed

An open letter to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt:

Recently, I have seen on television and read in the newspaper that you think Lamonte McIntyre should receive no compensation. (Aug. 25. 14A, “Kansas owes wrongfully convicted Lamonte McIntyre $1.5 million. Why won’t AG Schmidt pay?”)

Due to malfeasance of government officials, McIntyre lost 23 years of his life. He was imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. His lawyers worked for many years to prove his innocence. Based on McIntyre’s case, the state passed a law to compensate those erroneously imprisoned.

I ask you: How is it possible that McIntyre does not qualify for compensation if the law is based on his experience?

It is very sad and infuriating to see the injustice done to this man. I hope you will rethink your decision and grant McIntyre the compensation he deserves.

JoAnn Caporizzo

Overland Park

Safety first?

I recently read of the new Missouri law requiring all school volunteers to undergo full criminal background checks before serving. (Aug. 28, 4A, “New law keeps sex offenders from school volunteering”)

Since the intent of the law is to make students safer in school, I wonder why we can’t make gun purchasers subject to the same requirement, for the same reason.

Kay King

Liberty

Leaning justice

How and why has the Supreme Court of the United States become so political — and should it be?

Bill Grossnickle

Kansas City