Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss ignoring mass shootings, Chick-fil-A and Bill Geist’s new book

Insider info?

Two more mass shootings in American cities, with many wounded and several killed. Were headlines in our Kansas City Star screaming this horrible event? No — the stories with the grim accounts were on Page 12A. (Sept. 1, “Police: 5 people dead in Texas shootings”; “6 shot at high school football game in Ala.”)

Just another day of carnage in our country.

Geraldine Scully

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Overland Park

Don’t bury it

I am deeply disappointed to see on Sunday, The Star chose to devote the bulk of its front page to the old question of whether the Royals need a ballpark downtown. Regardless of the merits, no one can argue that this is breaking news.

However, on Friday, six people were shot at a football game in Alabama. Then on Saturday, a man with a gun killed multiple people — the total is not yet known, because some are in critical condition — at several sites in Texas. The Star buried both of these stories on Page 12A.

The first and most critical choice any news organization makes is which stories it covers. Does the management of The Star truly not understand the difference between timely and important news of national importance and prospective local projects of interest to, at most, a small portion of area residents? Or does it not care?

Jim Abel

Leawood

On the same page

As a longtime National Rifle Association member, I suggest that the NRA finds itself in the unique position of being able to take a leadership role in addressing the abhorrent and tragic mass shootings in our country.

Both the NRA and our president seem to agree that one of the issues precipitating this violence is mental health. Given that assessment, the NRA should immediately announce it is donating $10 million to the cause of improving mental health throughout our nation. It might even suggest that our president do likewise.

Mental health is not the only issue we have as a country, but why not start by acting on something we can all agree on?

I have communicated these thoughts to the NRA’s board of directors, and I am not holding my breath while waiting for a response.

Ralph G. Goodrich

Kansas City

That’s not marriage

The Star’s editorial attack on Chick-fil-A and its owner, Dan Cathy, is outrageous. (Aug. 31, 9A, “The best way to protest KU’s Chick-fil-A is to dine elsewhere”)

The attack focuses on what The Star claims is Cathy’s discriminatory view of same-sex marriage. Cathy believes same-sex marriage is immoral. This idea of morality was almost universally held until recently. The consensus was that marriage was a union between a man and a woman, not two people of the same sex.

That accepted concept has recently been steamrolled by political correctness. Definitions of words are important and should be especially respected by a newspaper. Black is not white, up is not down and marriage is not a union of two people of the same sex.

Ideas respected over thousands of years cannot be changed on a whim.

George J. McLiney Jr.

Mission

Missed the point

The Star’s editorial on the Chick-fil-A saga at KU and the owner of that company’s personal views on LGBTQ people highlights the vast misunderstandings of both the basic nature of homosexuality and true Christian values — particularly what is or is not “biblical.”

The early American Quakers strove greatly against the prevailing view that slavery was OK because it was not specifically condemned in the Bible. But they persevered, maintaining that one human owning another violated Jesus’ endorsement of the Golden Rule in his Sermon on the Mount. Sadly, as now, too may Christians were content to cherry-pick which portions of the Bible fit their particular world views.

It took the coming of the Enlightenment period for early Americans to feel free to allow reason and common sense to influence their tolerance or acceptance of people different from themselves. Even then, it did not come easily — hence, eventually the (not so) Civil War.

In all fairness though, calling those who see LGBTQ issues differently “hate mongers” should be challenged as uninformed as well, and it is not helpful toward any kind of civil discourse involving such matters.

Bob White

Kansas City

Palate cleanser

Are you tired of reading negative news articles regarding murders, political issues, traffic deaths and more? I am.

If so, I have just the suggestion: Do yourself a favor and read Bill Geist’s latest book, “Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America.” I guarantee you will laugh out loud, as I did.

You might even be surprised by the names of various Kansas Citians Geist mentions. Happy reading.

Julie Conn

Kansas City