Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Democrats’ extremism, rodeo inclusiveness and going vegan

Give me choices

I cannot support a man of President Donald Trump’s character. However, that does not mean I will vote for just any Democrat.

Unfortunately, the Democrats seem to be eliminating all the candidates acceptable to moderates. Trump’s 40% plurality may be sufficient to win if the rest of us stay home.

Both parties need someone of substance to challenge this man.

Stephen Kunz

Overland Park

The rural truth

This summer in central Kansas, I attended the Flint Hills Rodeo, one of the longest-running American rodeos. Having not been in some years, I expected it to be as ’Merica as it could be — chock full of American exceptionalism and MAGA hats.

As the announcer opened with the customary whoopin’ and hollerin’, he paused and said: “Our country is great because of each of you. No matter where you come from or where your mommy and daddy came from. Today, I met a young woman from Somalia who is a nurse right here in Kansas. Let’s hear it for her!”

Red dust rose from hundreds of boots stomping on the metal bleachers as the crowd erupted with applause.

Under the glow of the neon lights atop the cotton candy stand, a young boy stood, donning a wide-brimmed cowboy hat, muddied squared-toed boots and a sleeveless K-State shirt, sharing his bright pink sugary goodness with a young woman wearing a hijab, both beaming with laughter.

Beneath the kaleidoscopic Kansas sunset, I thought to myself: This is the rural America I know. It’s the rural America I wish Americans saw more of, especially its youth who can lead us into a new era — together.

Allen Kenneth

Schaidle

Dubai,

United Arab Emerites

Litmus madness

I probably would not be able to purchase anything if I had to first be sure that everyone in the supply chain agrees with all of my moral, ethical, religious and political views. It’s just a chicken sandwich, folks. (Aug. 29, 1A, “KU faculty demands that school sever ties to Chick-fil-A”)

Carolyn K. Patterson

Prairie Village

It’s your decision

I understand that the mission of KU’s Sexuality and Gender Diversity Faculty and Staff Council is to protect the emotional well-being of the LGBTQ community. However, let the students, faculty and staff who use the food court make their own decisions on whether to eat at and support Chick-fil-A.

The number of people who feel the same as the LGBTQ community will dictate whether the restaurant succeeds or fails. If you don’t like what Chick-fil-A stands for, then don’t eat there. It is as simple as that.

Jan Howard

Overland Park

Don’t be scared

“Gun control” is a brainwashing term from the National Rifle Association. It immediately frames the topic to scare gun people. Please use “gun safety” instead, especially when discussing extreme responses such as, “They are trying to take away our guns.”

Promote extreme risk protection orders or “red flag” laws to protect women in bad partner relationships and to reduce teen suicides. Save lives.

Harold Koch

Co-founder

Northeast Kansas

Brady Campaign to

Prevent Gun Violence

Denver

Easy comparison

I find it odd that Joe Biden’s handful of gaffes get huge headlines while President Donald Trump’s ignorant statements and outright lies are so numerous they are hardly noted anymore.

Is this the new normal for the world’s most powerful person? If so, Biden’s gaffes should certainly be less damaging to the country if he’s elected.

Brian Steele

Olathe

Veganism’s pluses

When I founded Kansas City’s first vegan society in the early 1990s, I was pregnant with my first vegan baby. I appreciate The Star’s continued highlighting of this important social justice movement. (Aug. 25, 10A, “Babies can be raised vegan with proper guidance, experts say”)

Our two vegan children are all grown up now, and one has created many videos discussing veganism, including one on YouTube with the title “My parents ‘forced’ veganism on me.” Both tell us that of all the choices we made as parents, they are most grateful that we started them out vegan before they were mature enough to make this choice for themselves.

As the Amazon burns, health care costs skyrocket and carbon emissions threaten to put coastal cities under water, and since most of us agree it is wrong to hurt animals unnecessarily, one choice we make every day connects all of these: what we put on our plates.

Only one diet has ever been shown to reverse established heart disease, our No. 1 killer: a whole-food, plant-based diet. Meat, dairy and egg production are drivers of every major category of environmental harm, too.

Vegan is the future, and speciesism is becoming another outdated “ism.”

JoAnn Farb

Lawrence