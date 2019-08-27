Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss background checks for guns and whom we damn for violence

Slipping away

Our president is now reversing his initial support of background checks for firearm purchasers, saying they could put us on a slippery slope to losing our guns. (Aug. 21, 6A, “US background checks ‘strong,’ Trump says”) He fails to recognize that we’ve been on a slippery slope for years, losing not guns, but innocent lives.

Dan E. Cram

Overland Park

A misspoken word

I want to thank Connie Weaver (Letters, Aug. 23, 8A) and others who wrote regarding a quote from my eulogy at Erin Langhofer’s memorial service that appeared recently in The Kansas City Star.

In the sermon I noted that, as I held Erin’s father, weeping, he said, “Damn it. Damn it. Damn it.” — conveying his intense grief at the loss of his 25-year-old daughter to a random act of violence earlier this month.

I followed that by saying, “Yes, damn the guns, damn the violence,” and then, The Star reported that I added, “Damn the kids that are raised in poverty and think it’s OK to carry a gun.” I don’t recall the exact words I used. They are not in my manuscript, but I did not intend to damn these kids, but to damn the violence poverty can breed.

In my sermon that weekend in worship, I noted that part of the answer to violence must spring from our compassion for, and efforts on behalf of, children in poverty. It was titled, “When God Grieves” and can be seen at www.cor.org.

Again, thank you, to those who wrote.

Adam Hamilton

Senior pastor

Church of the

Resurrection

Leawood