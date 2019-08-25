Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss helpful police, kids in hot cars and fear of public violence

Thanks, officer

Thanks so very much to Kansas City police officer Richard Marquez for returning my lost purse.

There are few things in life as important to a gal as her purse.

June B. Padgett

Kansas City

Prevent deaths

Public awareness about hot cars is at an all-time high, but so is the number of children dying. In the first 20 days of August, at least 10 children died in hot cars in the United States. Last year was the worst year ever, with 53 innocent children lost, KidsAndCars.org reports.

While the auto industry continues promoting education as the solution, more children are dying. Education isn’t the answer. Technology is.

Our vehicles give us many reminders, including when we leave the headlights on. What is more important: a dead car battery or a dead baby?

Affordable, readily available technology can detect the presence of a child (or pet) inside a vehicle and warn the driver. Kia and Hyundai feature motion-sensing detection systems in select models.

The Hot Cars Act of 2019 would require this lifesaving technology in all new cars. If you care about children, call or write your representatives in the U.S. House and Senate today and urge them to co-sponsor the bill and push for its passage.

There are families right now — maybe yours — with beautiful, healthy children who will die in hot cars if our representatives don’t act. Let’s make sure they do.

Amber Rollins

Director

KidsAndCars.org

Olathe

Should be our say

Thanks to Sen. Roy Blunt’s Kansas City staff for meeting with the Independence advocacy team of the Friends Committee for National Legislation earlier this month.

We shared appreciation for his affirmation that even those who have not yet been born are already people with potential, not just potential people, and for introducing a resolution supporting peace and stability in Colombia, which peacefully ended its 50-year conflict with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army.

Blunt’s staff graciously acknowledged our request that he extend those recognitions of the sanctity of humanity and peaceful ending of conflicts by supporting legislation to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force, which leaves open to interpretation the authority of the executive branch to wage war without further congressional approval.

In previous visits the staff affirmed that Blunt does not want to tie the president’s hands in defending the nation, but we shared that repeal of the authorization does not prevent the president from defending the nation. It only requires that Congress authorize extended warfare.

It is time that we the people, through Congress, decide when warfare will be used as an instrument of foreign policy.

Steve Kellogg

Independence

Another choice

So I’m pretty sure “the chosen one” does not have enough theological knowledge to understand that if he is, in fact, “the second coming,” it refers to the return of Jesus and the apocalypse, the end of time. (Aug. 21, KansasCity.com, “President Trump offers himself as ‘the chosen one’”)

Given his “policies” — in a generous use of that term — maybe he’s right. Aren’t there enough Jews and Christians in this country to turn this ignorant liar out of office?

Mark Johnson

Kansas City

The actual price

The U.S. economy is 60-70% consumer spending. That means businesses survive when people buy stuff.

When we are afraid to go to places to spend money, the economy suffers. When we are afraid and only use online ordering and pickup without entering the store, impulse purchases don’t happen — gum, candy and magazines at the checkout and so on — and the economy suffers.

Businesses need consumers. Without us, they decline. So where are physical retailers regarding gun safety laws? Eighty percent of Americans want this.

Recently, I thought about getting groceries and jump drives and going to a movie, a restaurant and a piano bar, but I didn’t because of safety concerns. So at least five businesses lost out on my spending.

If you check social media, you’ll see I’m not the only person feeling this way. We don’t want to go out because we don’t feel safe.

Businesses, where are you? Your voices are way more influential than any one of us peons. We contact our elected officials to no avail.

Businesses, we need your help. If we consumers aren’t spending money, all of us lose. Help. Please convince Congress to pass gun safety laws.

Tracy Darby

Raytown

Time rolls along

As an 80-year-old, I realize that:

Appearances can be deceiving. Shawn, my favorite checker and acquaintance at the Midtown Costco, changes her hair color often. Today it was red; last week it was blue for the Royals. However, that doesn’t affect her friendly, helpful and fun personality that makes my day special. And, yes, I do get in her line, even if it’s the longest.

People don’t need partners to dance now, unlike when I was young. Men and women get on the dance floor alone to have fun, which makes sense to me. I totally “got it” at my granddaughter’s wedding reception recently.

It’s wonderful that young people can attend church with their type of music, often very loud. That is how they worship. I can attend the service that has time-honored hymns. Both are good.

Nice neighbors are the icing on the cake.

Sara Colt

Mission Hills