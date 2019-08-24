Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss balancing the Second Amendment, guns and public safety

No smoke rings

Our forefathers did well when they added the Second Amendment to our Constitution in 1791. I think anyone 18 or older should be allowed to buy a single-shot musket.

But President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association are blowing smoke rings around the issue by insisting that guns don’t kill people.

I have done a bit of hunting and served two years in the Army, and I have yet to see anyone point a finger, say “bang” and hit a target. It requires a gun.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It’s about time for all three branches of our government to use their heads and prohibit the purchase and ownership of assault weapons by civilians.

I, for one, refuse to be bamboozled by fake news, smoke rings or politics.

Robert Bartholomew

Eudora, Kansas

‘A mental problem’

After the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Donald Trump said we need “strong background checks” to obtain guns. Tuesday, after talking to National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre, he stated, “A lot of the people who put me where I am are strong believers in the Second Amendment.”

He was assured sufficient background checks are already in place and said the problem is not guns but “a mental problem.”

If that doesn’t show how we need to separate money from politics, I don’t know what does.

So, how do we change the system so that those making our laws don’t spend most of their time fundraising and then kowtowing to the people and corporations who put them where they are?

Linda B. Lyon

Kansas City