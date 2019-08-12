Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Patrick Mahomes and why the US is a gun violence outlier

The Chiefs’ time

Much of last season, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could be seen mentoring Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines. Will this year’s reigning MVP continue his impressive improvements to allow him a greater role in game-time decisions? I hope so. Mahomes is entering only his second season as a starter, but 2019 is clearly Super Bowl or bust for the Chiefs, after coming so close last year.

The team is long overdue for its first Super Bowl in 50 years. The nagging question is all-in transition under new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to improve a defense that finished 24th in points and 31st in yards allowed.

This isn’t like the Royals — a team that’s looking to the future. This year is the Chiefs’ to win it all.

Grant Nelson

Kansas City

U.S. exceptionalism

In his Friday column, “Cleaver right on guns, but can Congress really help?” (9A), Michael Ryan correctly points to the Violence Project’s four characteristics of mass shooters. I agree we need to create a society where our children do not need to be on constant alert against those who would murder them. But he avoids the one of those points that distinguishes the U.S. from the rest of the world.

Other countries are warning their citizens not to come here because we are uniquely hazardous. Other countries have childhood trauma and personal crises. What they don’t have is role-modeling of mass shootings and — most important — the ready availability of guns designed as weapons of war.

We need to deal with all these problems, but especially this unique one. When the lives of our citizens and our children are less important to us than the ready availability of firearms, we are truly a sick society.

Donald Milligan

Mission