Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss destructive Chiefs, blaming video games and a tobacco shill

No thanks, Chiefs

The Star’s Monday editorial decrying tax subsidies for the Chiefs listed the universities that expressed an interest in hosting the team’s training camp when they moved from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to Missouri. (7A, “No more public subsidies for Chiefs camp”)

I was president at Northwest Missouri State University at the time. After I met with Carl Peterson, the Chiefs’ general manager, I sent a team to River Falls to evaluate that campus’ experience. When the team reported back, we withdrew our school from consideration.

Among the reasons were reports that Chiefs players had trashed the residence halls and engaged in other misbehavior. They also had demanded priority access to fields and weight rooms during the time when the Bearcats, who were and are the dominant team in NCAA Division II, needed those facilities to prepare for the season

We refused to compromise what was best for our students and athletes.

Dean Hubbard

Kansas City

We need action

When the news of the El Paso, Texas, shooting broke, tears welled in my eyes and my stomach tightened. “Not again,” I thought, as memories and grief related to the 1987 shooting death of my husband flooded through me. What is it going to take for the United States to start controlling the sale of guns?

We continue to hear that video games are the root cause of mass killings, or the internet, or mental illness. But the fact is that other countries have video games, the internet and mental illness, and they don’t have mass killings.

The only difference is the United States allows people to have guns with few restrictions.

There is no reason to allow people to buy high-powered weapons that are designed only to kill people. Our lawmakers need to take action immediately to stop the sale of these arms. Background checks, waiting periods and banning conversion kits that turn guns into automatic weapons would add to the safety of all Americans and not impinge on their Second Amendment rights.

Sue Thompson

Mission

No problem with K

I read with interest a letter to the editor last Thursday objecting to referring to Kauffman Stadium as “The K.” (10A) Unlike the writer, I doubt Ewing Marion Kauffman is turning over in his grave.

I’m pretty sure he’s like other Kauffmans over the years who have dropped an f from their names or added an n or have done both. We’ve even seen the name start with C instead of K. I’m pretty sure the other Kauffmans in our area are comfortable with “The K.”

I have a sweetie who calls me “Mr. B,” but I don’t know why. It doesn’t bother me. I call her “Dearest.”

William E. Kauffman

Independence

Buoniconti’s legacy

Now that my blood has stopped boiling: In Thursday’s sports section, there was a tribute to Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti, who died last week in Bridgehampton, New York. (2B, “Nick Buoniconti 1940-2019; Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker dies at 78”) It quoted David Baker, the president and CEO of the Hall, saying that Buoniconti “lived a life of honor and nobility.”

Mm-hm. Well, I invite you to go to YouTube and pull up a video titled “60 Minutes Clip on Smokeless Tobacco (1986).” Let me know if words like “honor” and “nobility” come to your mind when Buoniconti’s name comes up. At that time, he was executive vice president for the U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company, and he said, for example, “The science as we know it today tells us that smokeless tobacco has never been scientifically established to cause any harm to humans. That includes oral cancer.”

Might a term like “corporate toady” be closer to the mark?

So, rest in peace, Mr. B, right alongside the thousands — if not millions — of people your “harmless” product maimed and killed before their time.

David Rives

Liberty

It isn’t meat

Just like a mannequin isn’t a human, plant-based “meats” are not meat — they’re highly processed imitations. (July 29, 7A, “Not a tough question: Fake meat isn’t meat”) The latest mixture of the Beyond Burger contains 18 ingredients. MorningStar Farms Bacon Strips contain more than 40.

Many companies use soy protein isolates, concentrates and defatted flours to mimic meat, each of which can be processed with hexane, a known human neurotoxin. Most hexane evaporates, but small amounts may remain in the final product.

Additionally, these fake meats do not have the same nutrition as real meat. Compared with a typical lean beef burger, the Beyond Burger packs five times as much sodium and 25% more calories.

The latest generation of veggie burgers have shown that food scientists can gin up laboratory creations that mimic the flavor and mouthfeel of real meat. But Frankenstein’s monster wasn’t a real person, either.

Will Coggin

Center for

Consumer Freedom

Washington, D.C.

