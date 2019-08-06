Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss another Trump lie and harassment over weeds in the yard

It won’t change

More Americans were shot dead this past weekend by hate-filled individuals with guns. President Donald Trump’s response: “Hate has no place in our country, and we’re going to take care of it.”

That’s a bald-faced lie. The truth is he’s not going to stop his own hate-filled tweets and rally speeches that inspire this senseless violence. He’s not going to pressure Senate Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell and the other Republicans into taking up commonsense gun reforms.

Nothing will change. The news cycle will move on. Life, and death, will continue unchanged.

And when will the news media stop reinforcing this outrageous behavior? Stop covering our tweeter-in-chief’s white supremacist rants. Stop publicizing the perpetrators of mass shootings. Do not give either the attention they crave.

Scott D. Roby

Lenexa

Recourse needed

I received two letters from the Kansas City “weed police” about my yard and my porch. It appears I am being targeted by a real estate investor.

Nothing is more annoying than these vultures whose tactics make senior citizens’ lives miserable. It seems that the city’s codes need updating. It shouldn’t be possible for someone to go online and anonymously complain about the condition of a neighbor’s property.

When people go to court, they have the right to face their accuser. It should be the same with these complaints to the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Division.

Mary Arends

Kansas City