Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss national incivility, JoCo tax rates and a dog’s rescuer

Dog escapes owner on Interstate 35 and is rescued by a road worker Robt Becker of Wilmington, North Carolina, saw a dog running from a vehicle disabled on the highway near downtown Kansas City. He'd like to identify the road worker, captured on a dashcam video, who returned the dog to its owner. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robt Becker of Wilmington, North Carolina, saw a dog running from a vehicle disabled on the highway near downtown Kansas City. He'd like to identify the road worker, captured on a dashcam video, who returned the dog to its owner.

Serious words

Every American should read and take seriously “Have we no decency? A response to President Trump,” the July 30 statement from the leadership of the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

As a nation, we must heed the call to reject the incivility that is threatening to turn our nation into fighting factions. It is time to unite around the decency that defines Americans: the equal acceptance of all who will work for our mutual welfare.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights.” Let us all read these words, imbibe them into our souls, and together reweave the fabric of American solidarity that brought us through the Depression, World War II, the Vietnam War, the civil rights and women’s equality movements, and now the civil indecency that again threatens our great nation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rabbi Mark H. Levin

Prairie Village

See better stars

I’m a driver in our area for two ride-hailing services. I’ve given more than 5,200 rides in 3 1/2 years. I’ve had to give negative ratings to my riders only a few times for bad behavior.

I’ve driven riders from the poorest neighborhoods to the richest neighborhoods so they could clean the homes there. I’ve dropped off a person who barely makes ends meet and immediately picked up a rider at a million-dollar home.

Most everyone says hello. Some want to talk further. Some want to ride and work in quiet. We respect each other’s space. We work together to make the journey enjoyable. We have mutual respect.

Are we trying to protect our five-star ratings? Maybe.

At the end of my driving day, I come home and turn on the TV. I see people at rallies, tearing each other down. Cheering racist remarks. They want walls built. They want others jailed. Impeach the leader!

I am stunned. What just happened to my riders? What changed?

Do we need a rating system for our entire waking hours? I wonder whether we would try harder to respect each other better if we saw that rating fall? Would we try harder to think before acting? I wonder.

Jeffery Bennett

Kansas City

Mystery solved

Please spare me the bewilderment over the mystery of why Johnson County, and specifically Overland Park, is suffering from reduced retail sales tax collections. (July 28, 1A, “Johnson County faces plunging revenues”)

The politicians in charge have reached a point of diminishing returns with their outrageously high taxes. Anyone with a brain will try to avoid paying an extra dollar of tax on top of every 10 they spend, especially for high-ticket items. That includes buying it somewhere else, and that is what we do.

There are other options these days that make it worth the effort.

Ed Geither

Overland Park

Tariffs 101

I do not understand why the media, broadcast and print, continue to allow President Donald Trump to claim that the Chinese are paying billions into the U.S. Treasury as a result of his tariffs. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s not how it works.

This is how it does work: Let’s say Walmart orders a million widgets from China. China sends the widgets to the West Coast. When they arrive, Walmart picks them up and pays the tariff on them. Yes, the money goes to the Treasury, but not one cent is paid by the Chinese. Walmart raises the in-store price to reflect the increased cost.

In short, the U.S. consumer pays for the tariffs. It’s just another example of how Trump is fooling the American voter.

But in fairness, unless the media tell the truth, how is the voter to know?

Kip Harris

Kansas City

Dog not gone

I passed through Kansas City on Tuesday traveling from North Carolina to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. While navigating the Interstate 70 westbound construction detour looking for Interstate 29, I missed a tight turn and briefly found myself on Interstate 35 south at about 11:20 a.m.

I came upon a scene that was captured by my dashboard camera. It shows the clearly distressed owner of a small dog, which had escaped its owner’s disabled vehicle. The dog crossed all lanes of I-35 just southwest of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and narrowly made it to the median alive.

I continued until I could exit and turn around. Passing the area where the dog crossed the highway, I was pleased to see a highway worker in the northbound lanes holding the wayward dog and working his way across the highway toward the owner.

I would appreciate it if someone at the Missouri Department of Transportation could properly recognize this worker for going out of his way to rescue and repatriate this dog.

Robt Becker

Wilmington,

North Carolina