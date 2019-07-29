Letters to the Editor Letter to the editor: Reagan Republicans, your silence is defining your party

Not Reagan’s

An open letter to our legislators:

As the famous saying goes, “All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.” I will not be silent when a leader beams approvingly as people at a rally shout, “Send her back” — especially when the target is an American citizen.

It is one thing to attempt to restrict an immigrant from entering the country, but to retroactively expel citizens because they don’t agree with us or look like us is a new low.

Reagan Republicans should remember that the former president envisioned a “tall, proud city,” where “If there had to be city walls, the walls had doors, and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here.”

We became the greatest nation by valuing freedom of speech and equal opportunity. Your silence supports a president who has encouraged more hate than any other president in history.

I will note, as history will note, whether you remain silent or stand for the America I believe in and to which you pledged your allegiance.

Your silence divides us. Speak up and unite us.

Al M. Babich

Parkville