Letters: Readers discuss Reagan’s pride, Mueller’s stumbles and peace for victims

Letters to the Editor

Mueller, Star flop

This newspaper continues to provide readers with inept depictions of news events. The very liberal representations you select to publish from The New York Times, written by youthful make-believe journalists, lack truthful fortitude.

The story on the front page Thursday is a good example. The headline, “Mueller warns Russia will keep meddling,” missed the entire ridiculous point of Robert Mueller’s testimony. Instead, “Mueller stumbles badly” would have been a much more accurate description of the event being reported. But then your newspaper constantly wishes to cover mistakes and avoid atrocities of the Democratic Party.

The sports section is the only reason an informed person could justify reading The Kansas City Star.

Don M. Russell

Independence

Why we fight

As someone who demonstrated at U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids’ office Thursday, I was disappointed that The Star framed our message as just the old “Democrats eat their own” narrative. (July 26, 9A, “Those protesting Davids from the left show why Trump may win again”)

We were there for a reason: to call on politicians to shut down the camps.

We were there to present harsh truth: The conditions for genocide exist in our own neighborhood. I participated because, as a Jew, I am committed to fight anything that makes a holocaust possible. Religion and history baked this fight into my political DNA, as it has with other Jews protesting against ICE and migrant detention. “Never again” is now.

Unaccountable institutions that detain and abuse targeted groups are at the heart of any concentration camp system. Citizen pressure is the only thing that can dismantle them and prevent full-blown genocide. We extend the same pressure to U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and the Kansas City Police Department for their part in supporting deportations and detention.

We’ve been trapped into thinking that we can solve our problems by oppressing immigrants. By embracing such violence, we’ve eroded the social fabric. We’ve neglected our real problems of social inequality, eroding democracy and climate change. To restore this country’s spirit, we must shutter the camps and acknowledge migration as a human right.

Michael Hessel-Mial

Kansas City

Which way out?

My freshman civics class at a northwestern Missouri high school in the early 1960s was a basic celebration of democracy and how it was a superior system that was foolproof because of checks and balances among the branches of government. As an immigrant English-speaking Anglo-Saxon kid, I was amazed by how much Americans loved their system of governing.

I excelled in this class, absorbing every morsel of information. My teacher, Fred Stephens, a rural conservative educator, was enthusiastic about sharing the advantages of democracy.

Now conservatives have mostly embraced a totalitarian system led by an unstable alleged sexual predator. The supposedly conservative political party is turning a blind eye to lawlessness by its chief executive.

The Mueller report lays out in detail how Donald Trump’s presidential campaign courted a cyberinvasion of our election system and elected a Benedict Arnold.

The free press is an option to combat the invasion. Doing it at the ballot box seems to be negated when the chief executive is part of the conspiracy.

Paul Comerford

Blue Springs

No justice here

Why have I heard of no one seeking criminal charges to be filed against the ICE agent who appears to have broken the law when he smashed the car window of Florencio Millan and sprayed broken glass on at least one minor child in the process? (July 24, 14A, “ICE agents broke more than a car window. They broke rules”)

I found a Missouri statue that would apply: No. 568.050 — Endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree, which says: “A person commits the offense of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree if he or she with criminal negligence acts in a manner that creates a substantial risk to the life, body or health of a child less than seventeen years of age.”

It is not only the right, but the duty, of every citizen to resist injustice.

Todd Roloff

Brooksville, Florida

Goes both ways

Toriano Porter’s July 19 column, “‘Queer Eye’ changed this victim’s life, and mine, too,” (9A) looked at violent crime victim Wesley Hamilton, who met the man who shot and paralyzed him. That meeting changed both men’s lives. Reaching this kind of understanding can be very beneficial to victims, offenders and their families.

A local resource is the Center for Conflict Resolution (www.ccrkc.org), which has educational programs about restorative justice. The staff is skilled and highly educated.

I have attended sessions of victim-offender dialogue. It does change people when it is done right and the parties are open to it.

Rose McLarney

Kansas City