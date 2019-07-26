Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Robert Mueller, the national debt and the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill

Out to get me

On the subject of Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress and claims of conspiracy: It’s clear that when you act like a criminal, people are always conspiring against you. (July 25, 1A, “Mueller warns Russia will keep meddling”)

Jane Watters

Kansas City

Leveraged future

Sadly enough, the word “debt” has become taboo for both parties.

Not long ago, tea party Republicans gained power by promising to reduce deficit spending, but now they remain silent. The White House projects $1 trillion in debt this year, and from President Donald Trump on down, there is nary a word about what this portends for our future. And a good slice of that debt is owed to foreign investors.

For the Democrats to bring up the issue raises the specter that they want to raise taxes, especially on the rich, which makes good sense but which may lose votes. So borrow-and-spend Republicans are now rewarded over so-called tax-and-spend Democrats.

Borrowing against our future has energized our current economy, but it will put an enormous burden on our children and grandchildren in just paying the interest, which cannot be avoided.

I would feel rich and spend more if I were given $1 million and had to pay only the annual interest. And it is spending — by the consumer, capital investment or by government — that keeps the economy going.

Still, there is a price to pay when borrowing gets out of hand, and that is a reasonable conservative view.

Niel Johnson

Independence

Bad example

Morality has taken a hit, and no one is cheering at the goal post.

The NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs organization have chosen fast wide receiver Tyreek Hill rather than taking a stand and doing the right thing when it comes to addressing domestic abuse. Victims don’t have a sideline on which to recover from their injuries.

Come on, NFL. Do you believe a little 3-year-old boy got a broken arm just roughhousing with his father? What kind of a person representing your organization calls another person a “dumb bitch” — especially when that person is also the mother of his own child?

Maybe we the fans should take a knee before each Chiefs game to honor victims of abuse who have gone unnoticed.

I love coming together as a community in cheering the Chiefs, but it will be difficult this season watching a man with a history of violence running down the field, setting such a poor example of how a professional player should model leadership.

Gail Moore

Kansas City

Look elsewhere

Replaying the 2016 presidential election is really getting tiresome.

The Democrats have only themselves to blame for losing. They put up a weak candidate with trust issues. More important, the party took for granted and ignored one of its most reliable support groups — the Midwestern blue-collar worker.

Even uber-liberal movie maker Michael Moore raised the alarm that the Democrats were losing the Rust Belt. And they did — Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The supposed collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign is another red herring. If you believe that, you are guilty of selling the American voter short.

How many people do you think changed their votes for president based on a Facebook post or Twitter blurb? I certainly didn’t.

Graham Marcott

Fairway

In the weeds

In her July 14 column, “Ahead of ICE raids, immigrants hide and advocates grow tired,” (19A) Melinda Henneberger cited a local attorney who compared people who have committed immigration violations to homeowners who break city codes for letting their lawns grow too long.

I know someone who would disagree with that analogy: my wife.

Someone filed a complaint with the city about weeds in our lawn, but we were never informed of it. So, lo and behold, on a beautiful spring Sunday in the 1970s, my wife was served with a warrant and went to jail.

Incidentally, her irresponsible husband (me) was 100 miles away fishing instead of cutting those weeds — which, by the way, didn’t even exist.

In those days, you needed hard cash to get out of the calaboose. Seventy-five bucks, to be exact. Her parents, who were retired, didn’t have it on hand, so there she sat in holding for most of the day until they were able to raise the cash.

The arresting officer told her she would have a funny story to tell her grandchildren some day. And he was right.

James L. Atkinson

Kansas City, Kansas