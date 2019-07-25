Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss bias against Kobach, Tyreek Hill and border profiteering

Not just Kobach’s

Since a false impression can easily be created as much by what one doesn’t say as by one’s words, I want to be sure I correctly interpreted Sunday’s Page 1A story, “Kobach’s wall group leaves anger in its wake.”

The U.S. government has a long history of inaction to secure our southern border. This has angered a great many citizens harmed by the porous border, but not The Star’s reporting staff, so it’s OK.

But let a private group of citizens attempt to remedy this situation and in the process anger a few people (the most proximate being those same Star reporters), and suddenly we have a national crisis deserving front-page coverage.

Since The Star has opposed former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach seemingly forever, the civilian organization We Build The Wall loses its own identity and becomes “Kobach’s wall group.” This allows The Star to transfer its bigotry toward Kobach not just to We Build The Wall’s donors, but also to the vast numbers who simply support the securing of our southern border.

Oh, to see ourselves as others see us.

Vincent Dittrich

Prairie Village

Do it as one

I am the proud daughter of a Sicilian immigrant who traveled as a teenager alone in 1913. My father spoke briefly only once of the 30-day voyage in the storage area of a wooden boat that docked in Boston. Many people became ill and some died. He was very proud when he became a citizen of the United States of America.

Let’s show compassion to immigrants like the father and daughter who unfortunately recently drowned in the Rio Grande River while seeking a better life.

Can we please keep politics out of our controversial immigration issues?

Let’s work together to a peaceful solution.

Fana Vogelbaugh

Kansas City

Skin in game

With the passing of every day, the implications of the American Dream take on a new form. Having just turned 18, I now welcome many freedoms. However, the obligation of conscription to the selective service is a passive civilian responsibility that must end.

In an international landscape that increasingly strives for diplomacy over militarism, one must ask what purpose this centuries-old system has in the modern day. When an international security emergency arises, immediately sending troops is not the rational approach.

Proponents of the draft claim the discrepancy in troops between ourselves and nations such as China equates to our being underprepared. Such assumptions fail to look holistically at the forces driving conflict. The doctrine of mutually assured destruction, which led the United States and USSR through the Cold War, is a glaring counterpoint.

In the technological age, victors are not likely to be determined by troop numbers. A military that responds to any provocation would be taking a logical and strategic misstep.

A future where a draft is possible now exists. This fact must raise doubt for those whose futures can be dramatically altered by the numbers tucked with resignation into the fold of a wallet.

Nicholas Cornell

Olathe

Leave Hill alone

My question to those who think the Chiefs should get rid of Tyreek Hill: Why do you have such disdain for one of the team’s best players? You must not be fans of the Chiefs.

The NFL has said that Hill is cleared. What more do you need? A personal letter?

We need Hill. He is a great team player.

If you don’t like the Chiefs, just don’t watch the games. But please quit bad-mouthing the players.

Sharon Edwards

Olathe

Historical echo

The current nonsense about telling immigrants, or children of immigrants, to “go back where they came from” reminds me of the pro-Vietnam War crowd proclaiming, “America — love it or leave it.” The answer from the anti-war folks was “America — change it or lose it.”

It seems we have yet to learn how to constructively deal with our differences.

W. B. Pat Spillman

Independence

Follow the money

Many Americans are alarmed by the mistreatment of children who have been separated from their parents at the southern U.S. border. Caged children appear to be treated worse than the prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.

However, even those who believe that anyone crossing our borders without permission deserves ill treatment may be surprised to learn that American taxpayers spend more than $700 per detained child per day, while some people running those for-profit detention centers make more than $1 million per year.

James S. Walker

Raymore