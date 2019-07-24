Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss gun misinformation, unhelpful senators and kids’ speech therapy

Not these guns

A July 13 letter to the editor says that to prevent mass shootings, we must get automatic rifles off the streets. (7A) In fact, fully automatic weapons have not been used in any of the country’s mass shootings.

Once again, the anti-Second Amendment crowd is spreading misinformation to further its agenda. Some honesty, rather than fear mongering, would be refreshing. Maybe some day.

Bob Berry

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Oak Grove

Many affected

Someone develops Alzheimer’s every 65 seconds. Barring the development of medical breakthroughs, the number of Americans with Alzheimer’s is projected rise to nearly 14 million by 2050.

My father and I care for my mom, who has Alzheimer’s. The struggles of this heartbreaking disease have changed our family. What should have been a leisurely retirement for my dad is now a battle with my mom’s combativeness. Frustrations plague our days.

In recent years, Congress has made funding Alzheimer’s and dementia research a priority. As we’ve seen from research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2019 in Los Angeles, when we invest in research, we gain valuable insights. That is why the investment must continue.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association and ask Reps. Sharice Davids and Emanuel Cleaver to support a $350 million increase in Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health in fiscal year 2020.

To learn more, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/advocate.

Kristen Christian

Alzheimer’s Association

Heart of America Chapter

Leawood

Questions dodged

As of this writing, 42 days have passed and I am still waiting for answers to my questions for Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran. I have received partial answers to Question 1.

Question 1: Have you read the Mueller report — yes or no?

Roberts responded with the standard Republican rhetoric and did not address obstruction.

Moran’s staffer said the senator did read the report. The staffer could not address obstruction.

The following questions have never been addressed by Roberts or Moran:

Question 2: Do you believe President Donald Trump and his administration are above the law — yes or no?

Question 3: Are you going to allow foreign influence in our elections — yes or no?

I stated that I wanted these questions answered honestly without the standard Republican rhetoric. Moran’s office has reached out to me, but I have not been able to get past the first layer of staffers.

Karen Bradfield

Lenexa

It’s that simple

The Kansas City Star’s editorial board is just like all the radical left. If you disagree with them, you are a racist.

Ken Hedden

Parkville

Fund police, pets

On Aug. 6, Independence will address two major issues with a single initiative. Proposition P is a request for approval of an online local use tax.

This is a tax on goods purchased online. Its passage would ensure that our animal shelter would be able to maintain its mission as a no-kill facility and that we as a city would enjoy significantly more resources devoted to our safety with additional police officers.

What great ideas to designate exactly where the money received will be allocated and to build in an oversight process to ensure that city residents’ wishes are followed.

Join me in supporting the We Support Pets and Police campaign for Proposition P. Go to petsandpolice.org for more details.

Mark A. McDonald

Independence

Help is here

As someone with an interest in speech therapy, I enjoyed reading The Star’s story noting that Missouri is offering speech, physical and occupational therapy to children at no cost. (July 19, 6A, “Missouri one of the few states making sure kids get needed disability therapy.”)

This is a great policy, but parents of children with speech issues should know that every child in the United States has the right to speech therapy because of federal legislation from 43 years ago. It covers all types of speech problems, including stuttering.

A brochure titled “Special Education Law and Children Who Stutter” is available for download at stutteringhelp.org — the Stuttering Foundation website with great resources for children who stutter.

If more parents knew about this amazing benefit of free speech therapy, then more children could be helped.

Ed Herrington

Naples, Florida