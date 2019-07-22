Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss where socialism fails our faith and USDA agencies’ move to KC

Socialism failure

So, it is not fair for a CEO to get paid 2,000 times more than the company’s workers? It is not fair that one family has a 10,000-square-foot house with five bedrooms and six bathrooms? The wealth needs to be redistributed?

A teaching common to many religions is: “You shall not be envious or desirous of other people’s stuff.” This tenet is part of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths.

According to the Pew Research Center’s Religious Landscape Study, more than 73% of Americans believe in one of these three traditions. The rest follow other faiths or are agnostics or atheists.

Faith teaching is about morals and ethics. Common laws can not legislate morals and ethics.

The policies of democratic socialism are counter to faith teachings.

Richard Blaisdell

Kansas City

Questions linger

I very much appreciate the information in Ron Wasserstein’s July 18 guest commentary. (13A, “Claims about USDA move to KC don’t hold up”) I was puzzled by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s announcement of the hasty move of two U.S. Department of Agriculture agencies to Kansas City.

With Wasserstein’s analysis, I discovered that Perdue’s agenda is in keeping with the current administration’s plan to slash federal agencies that provide services for the safety and well being of the public. This is shortsighted and misguided. The American people deserve to know that the USDA is proactive in protecting our agriculture and food. Its leader should stop undermining these efforts.

Angela Schieferecke

Prairie Village