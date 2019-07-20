Letters to the Editor
Letter to the editor: Urge Congress for a much-needed renters’ tax credit
Helping homes
As an incoming high school freshman, I am not looking forward to going back to school. However, in Kansas City, there are so many kids who are, because school is the only safe, air-conditioned place they have available. That is because their families lack access to affordable housing.
Since 1960, rents have risen 61% while renters’ incomes have gone up only 5%, according a Harvard University study. Data from the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources Inc. shows that for every 100 extremely low-income renters in Missouri, there are only 42 affordable rental properties.
This could be helped by a renters’ tax credit, which could help lift millions of people out of poverty and put roofs over heads that need it most.
I understand how important it is to come home after a stressful day at school and have a safe, consistent place to stay where I can relax and feel welcome. Doesn’t every teen, child and adult deserve the same?
I urge Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver to support a federal renters’ credit and to urge leadership and their colleagues in Congress to do the same.
Stella Linn
Kansas City
