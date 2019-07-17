Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Jane Fonda’s misdeeds, Chiefs’ inaction and Bible tariffs

Fonda still a foe

I am outraged that Kansas City and its artistic and cultural community are welcoming Jane Fonda, whom I consider a traitor to the United States. (July 7, 1C, “Coming to KC, Jane Fonda shares life in the spotlight”)

Fonda could care less that Kansas City is home of the National WWI Museum and Memorial and the national headquarters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Those who invited her saw fit to have this Judas again be able to slap Vietnam veterans in the face with her presence here.

It has been 45 years since she betrayed our country. I am not over it, and neither are my brothers in arms.

For those of you spending money on tickets to this event or hoping for a photo op with Fonda, please reconsider and send a donation to the Disabled American Veterans or Wounded Warriors, who fought for your freedom as well as hers.

Les Smith

Atchison, Kansas

Come on, Chiefs

As we approach the start of the Chiefs’ training camp, isn’t it a shame that the coaching staff and management are stuck with the continuing drama of the Tyreek Hill mess?

The Kansas City brain trust isn’t allowed to reflect on last year’s successes or the prospects for the bright future on the field at Arrowhead Stadium, but instead must languish in the sad, tabloid-style headlines off the field.

Why can’t the Hunt family ownership and others just cut Hill as they did Kareem Hunt last year when he had his issues? The Hunt and Hill episodes are somewhat similar, and the team spent little time deciding to jettison Hunt.

They should spend equally little time getting rid of Hill, too.

What’s the holdup? Here’s hoping there is no collusion or obstruction involved.

Chiefs, get with the program and make a decision.

This distraction makes no sense.

Mark Graham

Fairfield, Connecticut

A dual honor

When designing the parks and boulevards system for Kansas City, George Kessler borrowed the vision and shortened the name of Paseo de la Reforma, the beautiful artery that connects monuments, parks, the central business district and other places through the heart of Mexico City. Our Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard is also very beautiful and connects the city in similar ways.

Paseo de la Reforma had an earlier name and purpose. It was reserved for the autocratic nobility. President Benito Juarez renamed it to honor the reforms creating democracy for Mexico.

The name has real meaning: the walk of reformation.

Kessler understood the importance of the name he borrowed and yet left his Kansas City boulevard name unfinished. Did he expect residents to use his beautiful boulevard as an opportunity to honor an important person?

Consider a new name that would resolve unfinished business and honor King: The Paseo Dr. Martin Luther King — the walk of Dr. Martin Luther King. It seems that this name would have real meaning and connect King and Juarez, two great leaders and reformers for peace. Their words are very relevant today.

Steve McDowell

Kansas City

From the top down

The Saturday letter writer objecting to U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinone’s behavior is ignoring the conduct of the ultimate captain of the U.S. team. (7A, Letters to the editor)

The leader of our nation makes no attempt to represent all Americans, and he is certainly well versed in the usage of profanity. Where is the outrage there?

Alan Holmgren

Overland Park

Easy scapegoats

By all means, let’s round up all of them, all of those sneaky, malicious immigrants. Gather them up to be transported to a camp where we can concentrate their numbers. This will aid greatly in developing a solution to a made-up problem.

All of us in this country should be ashamed for punishing the victims of situations that we could be — should be — working to fix.

John Chilcoat

Kansas City

A biblical problem

A recent news item indicates we might experience a shortage of Bibles because of a proposed 25% tariff on imports of books printed in China. (July 9, 8A, “Bible shortage? Publishers fear possible tariffs”)

I doubt it. My last Bible was printed in Peru. Also, Bibles are quite inexpensive.

Actually, just about everyone already has a Bible or two. The problem is that people don’t read them or always follow the teachings inside.

Our president has a Bible, and it is in pristine condition.

Jim Dingwerth

Olathe