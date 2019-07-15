Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Jackson County assessments and how Graves can help flooding

Spending spree

When is someone going to research and report on how Jackson County plans to spend what will surely be a tax windfall from the recent outrageous property tax reassessments? Its general fund is going to explode.

Everyone seems to get really excited about companies that receive windfall profits, because the assumption is they are putting the screws to the American public. But who is going to watch tax-supported entities such as cities and counties when they receive windfall tax receipts?

It sounds like it’s going to be party time.

David Mitchell

Kansas City

Real help needed

As recent flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers shows, we need a serious fix to our water infrastructure. Last week, U.S. Rep. Sam Graves released his “Flood Recovery Resources” guide to assist the many Missourians hurt by ongoing flooding. However, the real action Graves must propose is a serious investment in our aging infrastructure that is inundated by extreme weather caused by climate change.

We can do that by expanding existing funding sources and beginning to innovate. Specifically, we should increase annual appropriations to the Clean Water State Revolving Funds to $6 billion, including a 20% carve-out for green infrastructure, and maintain that level of funding into the future. This investment would make a dent in our nation’s substantial infrastructure backlog, and it would create thousands of jobs.

Investing in our infrastructure is a win-win for our communities, economy and families.

Bridget Sanderson

Kansas City