Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss a sloppy cartoon, Jefferson’s words and squandered Royals

No scheme needed

Some of the conservative low-mileage pit woofies who used to run on The Star’s op-ed page had at least one talent: They could write columns that were fairly comprehensible. This was good. The faster you read the columns, the faster you realized they were drivel.

Dana Summers, contributor of last Sunday’s op-ed page cartoon, has a very different talent. (13A) His cartoon showed a mass of miserable people in front of a sign reading “U.S. border” and a man with a donkey head and a “Dems.” shirt saying, “Chin up! Think about how bad we’re making Trump look!”

If Summers had submitted a column expressing the cartoon’s message — that all Democrats and everyone detained at the border are conspiring to make President Donald Trump look bad — it would have been laughed out of the newsroom. And if such a plot were true, it would have been the first time all Democrats agreed on anything.

Besides, it’s gilding the lily. When it comes to making Trump look bad, nobody does it better than Trump.

Robert O’Rourke

Leavenworth

It’s about time

I am glad to see more prosecutorial and mainstream media attention directed at Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged past illicit activities. (July 11, 1A, “Acosta defends role in wealthy sex offender's plea deal”) It’s been all over social and alternative media for many years.

It’s high time that we as a society transition toward equal justice under the law. For far too long, we have allowed money, power and connections to buy avoidance of accountability and consequences for the more privileged among us.

Epstein is the poster child for this transition. I can’t wait to hear his defense. We’ll see what ridiculous justifications his pricey team of lawyers will dream up.

May he reap his just rewards.

Ken Gates

Overland Park

Heed his words

There is probably no greater coincidence in American history than the deaths of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson within hours of each other on July 4, 1826, 50 years to the day from the signing of the Declaration of Independence. While we celebrate the achievement of Jefferson’s work, we need to critically examine efforts to distort his writings and attempts by some to imply his support of any traditional sect or establishment of a national religion. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The late Merrill Peterson, who was Jefferson Foundation Professor of History at the University of Virginia, wrote, “the whole thrust of Jefferson’s philosophy was to reject any idea that a shared community of religious beliefs … other than the value of freedom itself, was necessary to society.” Indeed, according to Peterson, Jefferson called himself “a sect of one.”

Jefferson’s tombstone includes an inscription noting that he was author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, which forbade the state sponsorship of any denomination. Fittingly, Jefferson thought this of more importance than “president of the United States,” which is absent from his marker.

We should celebrate the Founding Fathers yet be mindful of assaults on their convictions.

Kent Peterson

Lenexa

To the edge

So, Missouri’s elected officials and their buddies can use the Confide app and not violate the Sunshine Law. (July 11, 14A, “A Missouri judge just gave the OK for more secrecy and corruption in state government”)

Thanks, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem, for supporting crooks and blocking what we residents of the state have a right to know. Perhaps you were inspired by the Trump administration and Missouri Republican lawmakers to push the limits of fair, equitable and lawful behavior.

Pamela Workman

Independence

Yes, Royals could

As a lifelong Royals fan and former season ticket holder, I enjoyed the emergence of Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain and company in 2014 and 2015. The 2015 Royals were one of the best things to happen to Kansas City since the team’s 1985 World Series title and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

Since then, Royals general manager Dayton Moore hasn’t done a very good job of scouting talent or making deals. The team we have now couldn’t come close to winning the Pacific Coast League.

I am so tired of hearing the excuse that we are a small-market team with a lousy TV contract. The Brewers, Twins and Rays have shown that with some imagination and the owners’ money, they can compete in fine fashion.

We are the laughingstock of Major League Baseball. Ewing Kauffman must be rolling his eyes up in heaven, watching the Glass family run his dream into the ground.

Dave Leonard

Kansas City