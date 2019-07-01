Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss a confusing fountains group’s name and so long to Kietzman

Not our name

The City of Fountains Foundation, or COFF, is not related in any way to the political action committee known as the City of Fountains Committee.

During the recent mayoral election cycle, the City of Fountains Committee placed advertisements in print, TV, radio and social media that were primarily negative messages directed toward a single candidate.

The name the committee chose clearly could be confusing to voters by tying it to Kansas City’s beloved fountains and, thereby, implying a tie to COFF — whether intentional or not.

As a past president and current board member of the City of Fountains Foundation, I want to clarify that our organization is not related to the above-mentioned PAC. We regret any confusion this may have caused. Other than advocating for our city’s fountains and related monuments, our organization is apolitical.

The City of Fountains Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, advocates for and holds endowment funds and assists in the development and maintenance of our fountains, sculptures and monuments in our city. We thank all our loyal supporters and donors for their support in the past, present and future.

Charles S. Cassias Jr.

Kansas City

No shock here

When radio personality Kevin Keitzman brought up Andy Reid and “family” in the same statement, he knew exactly what he was referring to: coach Reid’s deceased son. It doesn’t surprise me. Arrogant, self-centered, argumentative and a downright know-it-all — good riddance. (June 29, 1B, “Kietzman, WHB 810 part after Andy Reid comment”)

Mike McIntosh

Prairie Village