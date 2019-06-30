Letters to the Editor Letter to the editor: Relocated USDA employees, you’ll love living in Kansas City

Much awaits you

I look forward to welcoming U.S. Department of Agriculture employees being relocated to Kansas City. In July 2000, my family sold our home near the West Falls Church Metro stop in the Washington, D.C., suburbs and moved here. It has been a wonderful adventure.

Your housing dollar buys a lot more in Kansas City and its suburbs. In fact, you may likely be in the position to put some of the difference in the bank or add to your youngster’s college fund. And even on a bad day, most commuters never spend more than 30 minutes traveling to and from their offices.

We have many nice neighborhoods with great diversity, people, activities, housing styles and more. Our suburban public schools are among the best you will find anywhere.

Downtown Kansas City is enjoying a huge renaissance. Young people in particular are flocking there to live. And all ages enjoy the Power & Light District — developed by the Cordish Company, the same folks who redeveloped Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Kansas City is within 300 miles of 13 land grant universities. As for the arts, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is known for its neoclassical architecture and extensive collection of Asian works. Many of us think the new Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts rivals the Kennedy Center as a venue.

Professional sports here are fun to follow. And did someone say barbecue?

We realize a relocation of this nature can be disruptive to families. We hope you will choose to give Kansas City a chance as your future home. Please know a vibrant agriculture community here looks forward to welcoming you.

Robert Petersen

Executive director,

Agricultural Business

Council of Kansas City

Kansas City