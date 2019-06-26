Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss unneeded reparations, warring Democrats and classy Quinton Lucas

Restitution made

The idea of reparations to African Americans is nothing more than an attempt by the Democratic Party to garner black voters. It would be far more productive to create more jobs and opportunity for that community.

I say if any individual can prove positively that he or she has been held as a slave in this country over the last 100 years, then reparations would be in order, however.

The suppression of African Americans in the last century has been corrected to a great extent. It is up to those in the black community to take advantage of what is made available to them, as it is for the Caucasian community.

Walter Meyers

Kansas City

Come together

My Democratic Party needs to learn from the past. Put together strong goals and talking points. Avoid attacking your fellow Democrats.

Tearing each other down sounds likea great way to keep President Donald Trump in the White House.

Ed Regan

Overland Park

How I chose

I was undecided when I studied the recent candidates for Kansas City mayor. Both seemed to have great agendas and were decent, caring individuals.

However, the one thing that swayed my vote toward City Councilman Quinton Lucas was that every time I heard a debate or received a mailing asking for my vote, he never made a critical remark about his opponent, written or spoken. On the other hand, City Councilwoman Jolie Justus bashed her opponent for his voting record, stance on issues and more.

The fact that Lucas did not lower himself to politics as usual made a difference for me. What a class act.

Congratulations, Mayor.

Carol Weber

Kansas City

Even more deadly

The president correctly, surprisingly, did the right thing by canceling a strike against Iran that he shouldn’t have ordered in the first place. Supposedly, this was 10 minutes before the attack was to take place (sure it was) when he was told the action would kill 150 people. (June 24, 3A, “Bolton warns Iran not to mistake US ‘prudence’ for weakness”)

If that time frame is true, either he didn’t read the report the military gave him or the military failed to include a basic piece of information that such reports always contain. Which seems more likely?

Now, he adds sanctions to further cripple an Iranian economy already in crisis. (June 25, 1A, “Trump orders new economic sanctions against Iran) This action, along with those previously reinstated as part of the foolish decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, will hurt the Iranian people more than it will hurt any person leading their government.

How many Iranian people will die, and already have died, as a result of all the sanctions, new and reimposed? Perhaps the president thought 150 wasn’t enough.

Steve Barnhart

Kansas City

Obvious remedy

Maybe our current political turmoil was necessary. We have a sincere, thoughtful president, and the Republicans go crazy. We have an ignorant, amoral president, and the Democrats go berserk.

To mend our broken country, what we need in our next president is a nice, intelligent, open-minded woman.

Pam Bennett

Lenexa

Can this be us?

For 70-plus years, I’ve thought I understood what America means. I’ve seen people rescued from fires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes, lost children found and daring ice rescues. Diseases have been conquered, and the United States put a man on the moon.

I’ve been proud to be an American. I’m not so sure anymore.

Thousands of human beings — men, women, children and infants — are trying to exist in disgusting jail pens on our southern border. Yes, they came to this country on their own. But we put them in and are holding them in dreadful pens. They’ve had no trials, but they are innocent until proven guilty. Our laws say so.

We’re the ones who are guilty — guilty of treating people worse than farm animals.

No more finger-pointing. Our government isn’t helping. So it’s time for we, the people, to show Washington, D.C., what this country is all about. I call on everyone who has or can find resources to help these people who came seeking hope.

Where are the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, the Salvation Army, the Gates Foundation, Warren Buffet, our houses of worship and social services? Where are free meals, the soap and toothbrushes?

Who can help?

Joyce Steinbuch

Lathrop, Missouri