Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Bobby Witt Jr., crossing U.S. 71 and ‘Greatest Generation’

Similar plans?

The Trump administration has announced a $50 billion plan to provide economic development to Palestine and surrounding territories to reduce unemployment, improve education and provide a better quality of life in order to gain peace and cooperation among Palestinians and Arabs. (June 22, KansasCity.com, “White House unveils $50 billion Palestinian economic plan”) That plan, having been developed without input from Palestinians, is now being debated.

If this approach is legitimate in the Middle East, why is the administration not seeking such a cooperatively developed plan for the Central American countries producing the surge of immigrants on our borders? Rather, the administration has cut aid to those countries, thereby condemning the people to an ever-worsening cycle of poverty and crime from which they flee.

Steve Schwegler

Liberty

Athletic legacies

The Royals’ recent signing of high school senior Bobby Witt Jr., whom they drafted with the second overall pick of Major League Baseball’s recent draft, continues a trend:

First we had Adalberto Mondesí, son of Raul Mondesí, who had a 13-year career in the major leagues. Adalberto, the Royals’ current shortstop, has a chance to make this year’s All-Star team.

Then we had Patrick Mahomes II, son of Pat Mahomes, who had an 11-year career in the major leagues. The younger Mahomes has a real chance to eventually make the Hall of Fame as a quarterback.

Now there’s the son of Bobby Witt, who played 16 years in the major leagues. The son is a tremendous baseball prospect.

What these fine athletes have in common, besides being the sons of former major leaguers, is their unquestionable talent and — more important — that they are men we hope we can be proud of for their character and success on and off the field.

Grant L. Nelson

Kansas City

Put it up front

I have been an out lesbian for so long that I have gray hair. And I am very proud that I have the character to be out all day, every day.

Where I live and spend my American currency, I am treated with respect. But if you own a business and you don’t want us as customers, please be as honest and courageous as we out gay people are: Please place a sign in your window saying we are not welcome in your establishment. (June 10, 7A, “Missouri cafe rejects lesbians’ wedding rehearsal dinner ‘out of love.’ That’s hateful”)

Our LGBTQ community is tired and bored to death with you taking our hard-earned money to boost your bottom line, and our supporters feel the same way.

Lea Hopkins

Leawood

Personal foul

Longtime radio sports host Kevin Kietzman finally chewed off more of his foot than he can swallow. In his typically Kietzman way, he made comments Monday seemingly about Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s deceased son — and then backtracked, saying he did not imply anything in the controversial comment. His employer Union Broadcasting has suspended him from his job while they look into the situation.

In his rant, Kietzman went after everyone in the Chiefs organization for not releasing Tyreek Hill. For one, Reid doesn’t even control the hiring and firing of personnel, so why attack him? Second, why would the Chiefs release Hill when he was still under investigation and had been charged with no crime? This is different from the fiasco with Kareem Hunt, who went on a violent rampage and then lied to team CEO Clark Hunt.

It’s time for Kietzman to go. This town has been hearing his whining for way too long.

Greg Schoen

Overland Park

Let us cross over

The U.S. Department of Transportation has recently announced a number of grants for state projects. Now is the time for Kansas City to get out the plans for overpass (or underpass) bridges for U.S. 71, Bruce R. Watkins Drive, where it intersects Gregory Boulevard, 55th Street and 59th Street.

It is dangerous for pedestrians to cross the highway even at the traffic lights, so let’s make it safe for people and cross traffic.

Let the freeway traffic flow without stopping.

Charles Christopher

Kansas City

Even greater

My 93-year-old mother is tired of hearing hers called the “Greatest Generation.” She contends that her parents’ generation was greater.

Not only did its members survive the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years, but they also raised the generation that is now called the greatest.

Without my grandparents’ generation, and its struggle and effort through the most difficult of times, my mother’s generation would not have turned out the way it did and would not have had the fortitude to do the things it did.

It is unfortunate that the Greatest Generation’s forebears are all gone and cannot know the tribute they are due.

Dick Davenport

Lee’s Summit