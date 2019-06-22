Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss useless reparations, Manny Machado and uncaring Roy Blunt

Final trip for now

I recently spent a lovely 10 days visiting Kansas City and St. Louis. I loved it, and in the past I would have recommended to others that they ought to repeat my trip. I adored the scenery, the people, the food and so on.

I just totaled my credit card bill, and I made $4,150 in credit card purchases in your state, plus I spent about $400 cash. That means my trip represented more than $4,550 in revenue to businesses in Missouri.

However, now that Missouri has enacted some of the most stringent barriers to abortion in the nation, I will not set foot inside your state again until women’s reproductive autonomy is recognized.

I am outraged, and I stand in solidarity with women in your state who strenuously object to this invasion of basic privacy and inappropriate meddling in their right to choose their health care.

Karen Tolle

Madison, Wisconsin

Just non-answers

I read with interest the June 12 letter about an unsatisfying response from Sen. Pat Roberts to one of his constituents. (12A) We have a similar situation on this side of the state line.

Sen. Roy Blunt’s answer to my letter about the administration’s abuse at the border was to point out legislation he had co-sponsored when it had no chance in the Republican-controlled Congress. He then stated that there is no additional legislation being considered. How convenient.

Still, he does answer, unlike Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who sends the same automated reply regardless of subject. She goes out of her way to be sure that no one can speak to her, so representation and feedback are exactly zero.

Of course, they do watch election returns so they can immediately begin nullifying any issue-related results. We can’t have the lower classes deciding their own fates.

June Ford

Archie, Missouri

No consequences

Major League Baseball is wrong to think the conduct of the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado is not comparable to workplace violence. (June 19, 2B, “MLB Roundup”) Machado’s actions, which included making contact with an umpire and violently throwing his bat against the backstop, were intentional, reckless and likely threatening to the umpire.

If someone else did the same things during a domestic violence situation or in a normal workplace environment, the perpetrator might find him- or herself charged with a crime.

MLB would probably prefer that everyone forget Aug. 22, 1965, when the Giants’ Juan Marichal attacked the Dodgers’ John Roseboro with a bat during a game in San Francisco, but here’s the deal: When you put a bat in the hands of an individual who then becomes angry, the results can be devastating.

The penalty for Machado would likely be far more severe if he were not participating in a professional sporting event. Plus, he could have just as easily turned the bat on someone.

Professional sports are not exempt from workplace violence, and even when a player goes no further than Machado did in this incident, the punishment should be severe. If not, then professional sports leagues are simply negligent by their minimal disciplinary actions.

Jeffery R. Dysart

Overland Park

About reparations

Reparations from the federal government are not the answer to address prejudice against African Americans and rectify their plight. Recent discussion of the topic is nothing more than rhetoric and pandering during the run-up to an election year. It does nothing to solve the problem.

The real answer is education to combat hate, which is a learned behavior. Give students aptitude tests to determine their interests and abilities, then give them job training so they can make livable wages for themselves and their families. Doing so would work for the betterment of us all.

Remember: It was the federal government that freed the slaves and asked nothing in return.

Bob Miller

Overland Park

Problems ahead

The Star’s Andy Marso wrote last month about the growing number of hospitals in Johnson County. (May 19, 1A, “Johnson County sees hospital building boom”) All these new facilities need medical professionals to staff them.

Chris Fleming reports in the journal Health Affairs that by 2025, for each shortage of a physician, there will be a shortage of five nurses.

Hospitals in Jackson County are already feeling the squeeze. In the winter, they see overfilled emergency departments, with people being treated on carts in the hallways. Patients wait two or three days for a room. We are heading toward a crisis, if we aren’t already there.

I don’t know how to fix the system, but it needs to change. It needs to be a joint effort from private hospitals, government policy, insurance regulation and a transparent standard pricing system. The process will take years if not decades to change before we reach a system that provides equal access to health care for everyone.

Amanda Lockhart

Lee’s Summit